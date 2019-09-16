Morning Mirror: April Ryan Gets Cozy With Pete Buttigieg

Quote of the Day:

“Even though many of the country singers who performed at the festival I went to this weekend in Louisville are conservative, I am glad politics was not mentioned by any of the performers I saw. The themes were God, our troops, family, and bourbon.”

— Cameron Cawthorne, media analyst, Washington Free Beacon.

MOOD: “What if we all just agreed that pronouns referred to biological sex and not gender?” — Will Chamberlain, publisher and global editor of Human Events.

Female Washington journo wowed by J-Lo’s age

“I wasn’t religious until I learned J Lo is 50. Fifty!!!! 5-0.” — Olivia Nuzzi, reporter, New York Mag.

Erick Erickson has thoughts on how Beto urinates

“We all knew the Beto at the urinal story was wrong, because he sits to pee.” — Erick Erickson, conservative radio personality, The Resurgent.

The NYT story on Brett Kavanaugh that’s causing an uproar

On Kavanaugh…

“When I read the new report on Kavanaugh I am struck again that one of the great scandals of our time is the number of investigations that haven’t been undertaken by Congress. I understand the excuse of the Senate. They are utterly corrupt. But what is the excuse of the House?” — David Rothkopf, CEO, TRG Media.

President Trump’s legal advice for Kavanaugh: “Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!”

Reporter recalls days of champagne and unemployment

“When I got fired from my job 8 yrs ago due to ‘excessive absences’ (hangovers), I put on a sequined bow & took myself out to drink champagne & toast to my unemployment. A few months later I was in rehab. Tonight I’m going out dancing w/ friends at the same bar, no bubbly needed.” — Britni de la Cretaz, sports columnist, Long Reads.

Raheem is tired of social media

“I said last night at the #EagleCouncil that I’m sick of social media. It’s true. My feed is full of decade-old, shit takes from ‘influencers’ who get nothing right but slap themselves on the back anyway. From left and right. It’s exhausting and depressing.” — Raheem Kassam, former EIC, Human Events.

An hour and a half later… he decided to give away $500. Contestants must follow him, retweet him and tell him why you need his cash.

There were joke requests such as money for hair growth products, cigarettes (to stop vaping), gin and pie and sports gambling. There were also many requests for the money for more serious things such as illness (brain tumor), dental work, moving (with no money), and supplies for feeding people in a low income neighborhood.

Reporter alerts people about police activity at the mall

“If you are in the Ballston area please stay away from the mall. I was heading to CVS and saw multiple cop cars pull up and police officers run into the mall with guns drawn. Large crowds of people running out. I am inside now and safe, watching from my patio.” — Amber Athey, White House reporter, podcast host, The Daily Caller, on Saturday night.

Confessional.

“I’m clearly uncool. My kids want absolutely nothing to do with me at this back to school fair.

They’re actually embarrassed of me.” — Andy Lassner, executive producer, The Ellen Show.

Journo spent weekend looking at rifles

“Looked at rifles today and I’m prettttyyyy sure I have the one I want picked out. Even dropped a hint to my dad. Can’t hate a girl for trying. Christmas *is* around the corner.” — Beth Baumann, associate editor, Townhall.

Breitbart reporter has news for anyone thinking about taking his guns

“Bottom line: Fuck off. You’re not taking my firearms. End of story. Next discussion?” — Brandon Darby, reporter, Breitbart News.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders involves God in the gun debate…

“Democrats say we have guns in America because of ‘corruption.’ No, we have guns because it’s our God-given right enshrined in the Constitution.” — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary.

Andy Lassner: “Where in the Bible does god talk about guns? I’m actually seriously asking this, @SarahHuckabee‬⁩. Please respond at your earliest convenience. Thank you.”

Gossip Roundup

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will appear on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” Monday night at 8 p.m. When a follower laughed about his career move from the White House to “shaking his booty,” Spicer replied, “To be fair, I really don’t have the moves to ‘shake my booty.'”

Labor reporter Mike Elk lands in Twitter jail

Wow so my account was locked for posting a video of A @UAW leader denouncing Trump. No swearing or anything – woah you’re terrible Twitter pic.twitter.com/e4mXc6EKfc — Mike Elk (@MikeElk) September 16, 2019

Pete Buttigieg asks April Ryan to dinner

“Thank you ⁦‪@PeteButtigieg‬⁩ for inviting me to be your guest at the CBC Dinner. The last time I was invited to the dinner by a presidential candidate was ⁦‪@BarackObama‬⁩. You know what happened after that!” — April Ryan, White House correspondent, American Urban Radio, CNN contributor.