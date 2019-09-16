Trump Calls For Resignation Of NYT Reporters Who Wrote Kavanaugh Hit Piece

President Donald Trump called for the resignation of The New York Times reporters and editors who were responsible for a story accusing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

In a tweet Monday, the president wrote, “I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story, and while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony!”

“The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times!” he added.

Trump did not say earlier in the day if he thought the individuals should be fired when asked by the Daily Caller, instead stating that it was a “fair question.”

“I think The New York Times made another terrible mistake,” he said while departing the White House for a rally. “It’s a shame that a thing like that could happen — I see that they’re making a big correction today. They just announced there’s a correction, but to do that about a Supreme Court justice is a terrible thing.”

The Times had to add an editor’s note to its story over the weekend claiming Kavanaugh was involved in a second incident of sexual misconduct at Yale University. The original story did not indicate that the alleged female victim did not wish to speak on the record about the allegation and that friends of the alleged victim said she did not recall the incident. (RELATED: NYT Publishes Correction After Leaving Out Exculpatory Evidence From Brett Kavanaugh Story)