Trump Says He Will ‘Slap’ San Francisco With Environmental Violation Over Homelessness Problem

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to hit San Francisco with an environmental violation over the pollution and trash caused by the city’s homelessness problem.

The president told reporters on Air Force One that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be sending out a notice within a week that San Francisco is in violation of regulations because of the amount of pollution flowing into the oceans.

“It’s a terrible situation — that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” he said. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco, they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

“EPA is going to be putting out a notice,” he continued. “They’re in serious violation.”

San Francisco has experienced an 18% rise in homeless individuals in the city since 2015, and the issue is causing the streets to be littered with trash, feces, and used needles. An interactive map created in 2014 called “Human Wasteland” shows a heavy concentration of incidents of human excrement throughout the city. (RELATED: Homelessness In San Francisco Bay Area Has Gone Amok As Officials Scramble For Answers)

Trump added, “They have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell.”