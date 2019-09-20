Tired Of Overpaying For iPhone Chargers That Keep Breaking? Get A High Quality 4 Pack For Under $10

If you own an iPhone chances are your lightning cable just stops working after a while (at least mine always do). For that reason, I usually find myself buying in bulk. The problem is, buying chargers at your local convenience store or even the apple store usually costs about $15-$20 per charger and then you have to replace the charger anyways!!

Get this IDiSON 4Pack(3ft 6ft 6ft 10ft) iPhone Lightning Cable for just $8.99 (40 percent off) for a limited time when you use the discount code AE8KS5DF at checkout

That’s why I wanted to share this special deal with you on an Apple certified lightening cable four pack. That’s right…4 chargers:

-one 10 ft cable

-two 6 ft cable

-one 3 ft cable

Each cable features a nylon braid compatible with all iPhone 6’s and later….and each cable features 2.4 A output fast charging and while $14.99 for 4 chargers (less than $4 per cable) is a great deal….f0r a limited time when you use the Daily Caller’s exclusive discount code AE8KS5DF… you can save 40 percent more…bringing the cost down to just $8.99….for four chargers.

So what are you waiting for? With free Prime Shipping, a 12-month warranty, and each cable coming in at less than $2.25 per cable, there’s no reason not to stock up on IDiSON chargers right now while this one day sale lasts!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.