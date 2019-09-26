Suede Is In. But Did You Know It’s Also…In-Expensive?

Looking for a cute jacket to take into the Fall season? Look no further. These Bellivera Motorcycle style jackets feature Faux Suede and are perfect for both Winter and the Autumn season.

Check out all of the Bellivera styles currently on sale, and save 35% when you use our exclusive discount code 35JCLY82 at checkout

Available in multiple colors, these jackets provide a practical and stylish option with two pockets that zipper up to provide storage on the go.

In fact, one reviewer was glowing about how much she absolutely loved the jacket: I was very pleasantly surprised at how much I love this jacket. Normally I don’t like these styles of jackets because they don’t fit well especially around my chest and arms. This jacket is perfectly comfortable with both and it looks awesome. (I’m 5’2″, about 185lbs.) This will be a great fall/early winter jacket for sure. The material is very soft and the zippers are a nice silver making this jacket look a lot more expensive than it is. If you’re wanting the leather jacket look but don’t want to pay hundreds to get it, give this jacket a shot.

Check out the Bellivera Faux Suede Jackets for Women, just $29.89 with the discount code 35JCLY82

While this jacket retails for $45.99 for most sizes and styles, the Daily Caller has an exclusive discount code that can save you 35% off if you use it at checkout. Just use the code 35JCLY82 at checkout, and you can get this jacket for just $29.89. Make sure you act quickly though, as this sale ends at the end of September!

