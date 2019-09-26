What Exactly Is In The Whistleblower Complaint? We Went Through Every Line So You Don’t Have To

The House Intelligence Committee released the whistleblower complaint fingering President Trump in an alleged quid pro quo ahead of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s Thursday testimony before the committee.

The thing is super long, so to save y’all time, editorial director Vince Coglianese and Christian Datoc read through the document to figure out what exactly is in this nothing burger.

