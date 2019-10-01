Liberals Keep Stepping On Rakes In Pursuit Of Trump

On today’s show we get into the latest “bombshell” that wasn’t in the left’s relentless pursuit of President Trump, this one involving Australia. And there was another hate crime hoax, this one the media tried to tie to Second Lady Karen Pence.

Democrats in the media thought they had themselves another scoop, another example of President Trump applying pressure to a world leader to investigate his political opponents. Like the others, this “scoop” was a dud. Reporters at the New York Times apparently does not follow the news or know how to search the Internet because their big discovery, courtesy (of course) of anonymous leakers) was essentially something President Trump himself told a press gaggle back in May. We have the story, the audio, and the reasons why reporters keep stepping on rakes in pursuit of the President.

A “hate crime” story in Virginia swept through the national media last week, and Democratic journalists did all they could to tie it to the wife of the Vice President because she teaches at the religious school where it happened. But the wheels came off yesterday as the girl who claimed she was held while three white boys called her names and cut her hair admitted she’d made it all up. While the original story made national news, the truth won’t because it does not serve the liberal agenda. We have the story.

