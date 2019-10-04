Need To Organize Your Belongings? Get This DYMO Label Maker at 50% Off!

Have you ever been unsure about where you filed some important documents? Or have you ever needed to label your office supplies? One way to make sure you always end up finding what you need is by labeling it, and there’s no better way to label than by using the DYMO Label Maker! Gone are the days of printing labels – with the portable DYMO label maker, you just type whatever you’d like on the go wherever you are!

The DYMO LabelManager 160 prints water-resistant and durable labels so that you can file, organize, and catalogue anything from charts, documents, tools, or any inanimate object. With easy-to-use, one-touch smart keys and a large screen, this product will make your life so much easier when it comes to keeping a clean and organized home or office.

And better yet: this product is only $19.99 with Amazon Prime, which is 51% off from its original $40.79 price! If you like to keep your office supplies organized, or enjoy labeling things in your home, this is a good deal that you don’t want to miss!

The DYMO LabelManager 160 is on sale now for $19.99 for a limited time via Amazon Prime

The DYMO Label Manager 160 is not your ordinary label maker. This device is programmed with a computer-like QWERTY keyboard, which allows you to edit with one touch fast formatting keys in order to professional, perfect labels – even when you’re on the go!

But what if you like your labels with more color and a unique design? That’s why the DYMO Label Manager 160 comes with 20+ customizable ways for you to format your text AND you can add up to 200+ symbols and clip art so that your labels are always looking fun and creative. With an extended battery life and automatic switch-off, you can count on this label maker to last you for a long time before you have to insert another set of batteries.

