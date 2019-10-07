CNN Is Running Out Of Ammo — Get A Load Of How Are They Trying To Tie ‘Joker’ To Trump

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” opened in theaters this past weekend, and apparently the woke brigade has moved on from attempting to tie the film to incel culture.

CNN ran an op-ed on Sunday that claims the movie is actually an “insidious validation of the white-male resentment that helped bring President Donald Trump to power,” whatever the hell that means.

Christian Datoc and Justin Caruso — who saw the movie over the weekend — sat down to question whether or not this dubious claim actually holds water.

