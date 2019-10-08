Three Suspects Named In Relation To Murder Of Key Witness In Ex-Dallas Officer Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial

The Dallas Police Department identified three suspects in relation to the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Brown, a key witness in ex-officer Amber Guyger’s murder trial, at a Tuesday news conference.

Brown was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 4 after a jury sentenced Guyger, a 31-year-old former Dallas Police Department officer, to 10 years in prison on Oct. 1 for shooting and killing her unarmed neighbor in his apartment while she was off duty in September 2018.

The three suspects — Michael Mitchell, 32; Thaddeous Green, 22; and Jacquerious Mitchell, 20 — came from Alexandria, Louisiana, to meet Brown in the parking lot outside his Dallas apartment complex to purchase drugs, according to police.

When the three men arrived at Brown’s apartment complex on Oct. 4, Green got out of the vehicle they were driving and had a conversation with Brown, which escalated into a physical altercation, Assistant Chief Avery Moore explained during the conference citing Mitchell’s retelling of events.

When Mitchell attempted to get out of the car, Brown proceeded to shoot him in the chest. Green then fatally shot Brown, Moore explained. (RELATED: Botham Jean’s Brother Hugs Amber Guyger After She Is Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Murder)

Mitchell was arrested and is currently in custody at a hospital while the other two suspects, whom authorities say are likely armed and dangerous, remain on the run.

“According to the autopsy report, Joshua Brown was shot two times in his lower body. … Thaddeous Green also took the backpack that Joshua Brown had and the gun that Joshua Brown had,” Moore added.

The Dallas Police Department said officers found Brown “lying on the ground in the apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body” in a Sunday press release.

Brown lived in the same apartment complex as Guyger when she shot Jean and provided testimony in the trial.

The assailant shot him at his most recent apartment, which is about five miles from the one where Jean was killed, according to CNN.

Attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represents Jean’s family, encouraged Dallas police in a Tuesday Facebook post to “turn over this murder investigation to an alternate investigative agency. This family and their representatives have consciously avoided speculating about law enforcement involvement in this tragedy, however, due to the proximity of this murder with the trial of Amber Guyger— rumors abound.”

“A cloud of suspicion will rest over this case until steps are taken to ensure the trustworthiness of the process,” Merrit’s post continued. The post makes no mention of the police department’s findings.

The attorney said in a Saturday Facebook post that “by testifying that he could hear Botham singing in his apartment, [Brown] undermine[d] a key element of the defense. Amber claimed she shouted commands to Botham before shooting him. She didn’t. No one heard that. No neighbors. No passerby’s [sic]. Not Joshua as he walked down the corridor. No one.”

