Trump Blasts ABC For Trying To Pass Off Kentucky Gun Range Footage As From Syria

President Donald Trump called out ABC News on Wednesday for claiming that a video from a Kentucky gun range was actually footage showing Turkish attacks on northern Syria.

The president attacked the network during a joint press conference in response to a question from ABC News’ Jon Karl about whether the president gave a “green light” to Turkish President Recep Erdogan to attack the Kurds.

“I didn’t give him a green light. When you make a statement like that, it’s so deceptive,” Trump told Karl, before pivoting to ABC’s inaccurate reporting.

“It’s almost as deceptive as you showing all of the bombings taking place in Syria and it turned out that the bombing you showed on television took place in Kentucky,” the president said. “I’m not even sure ABC apologized for that, but I’m certain it was a terrible thing. It was in Kentucky, it wasn’t in Syria.”

WATCH:

ABC News claimed earlier this week that they were showing viewers footage of Turkish fighters bombing the Kurds, coupled with the chyron, “Slaughter in Syria.” However, the video appeared to actually be taken in Kentucky at Knob Creek Gun Range in 2017.

ABC issued a tweet indicating that they were removing the footage because of “questions … about its accuracy,” and noting that they regretted the error. However, the network has not issued an on-air correction about the footage even though it was shown on at least two major news programs.

Trump has continued to defend his decision to pull troops from Syria, stating that the longstanding conflict in the region should not involve the U.S.

Many, including several Republicans, have criticized the move.