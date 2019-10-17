Breaking Down Megyn Kelly’s Return To Fox News – And Her New Haircut

Megyn Kelly returned to Fox News Wednesday night for a lengthy sit down interview with Tucker Carlson.

It was Kelly’s first media appearance since getting fired by NBC back in late 2018, and honestly, she knocked it out of the park.

Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc and Will Davis sat down Thursday to go over the highlights.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!