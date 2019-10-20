Politics

Hillary Clinton Swipes At Trump With Fake Letter Mocking Trump’s Missive To Erdogan

Logan Hall Contributor

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to mock the president about his recent letter to Turkish President Erdogan. She quoted the picture “Found in the archives….”

President Trump sent the controversial letter shortly after his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. (RELATED: Trump Defends Leaving Syria, Says The Kurds Are ‘No Angels’)

 

Trump’s letter received some criticism for possibly sending mixed messages as he threatened to destroy the Turkish economy, but also ended the note by saying “I will call you later.” Hillary poked fun at this in her Tweet with a similar quote, “Give you a jingle later.”

Clinton apparently pulled the entire bit from a Jimmy Kimmel segment.