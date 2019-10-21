Football Season Is Underway. Got A Big Game Coming Up. Here Are Six Tailgating Essentials Every Tailgater Needs

It’s that time of year again. Football season is already underway, and while we have already seen some shocking results across both the NCAA and NFL, there’s plenty of football left to be played. And since there’s plenty of football left to go, that means there’s also tailgating to be done. Are you ready to host a great one? Amazon has everything you need for 2019 season.Here are six tailgating essentials that you need this fall as football season starts to heat up.

1.Whether you are watching the game or just socializing, you will need a place to put your food and drink. Amazon’s Choice for tailgating accessories is Camerons Products Tailgating Table. Camerons Products has been a well-known name is picnic and grilling products for 25 years. Their collapsible folding table contains a zippered insulated cooler, four drink holder slots, a food basket, and a travel basket. The table is perfect for tailgating, picnics, camping, and any other gathering. The lightweight collapsible design is also great for travel. Keep it in your trunk and you will always be ready for a party. It measures 31.2 x 5.9 x 5.6 inches and weighs 4.4 pounds. Purchasers identify it as “a great gift for someone who tailgates a lot.”

Around 70 percent of the reviewers give this tailgating table a solid five star and most noted that this is the best gift that they either have ever received or given. Many reviewers are also impressed by its portability, “Very handy for the ‘concerts in the park’ where I live. I bought a rubber basket with handles (for ice) that fits perfectly in the top portion. The bottom portion is insulated and there I keep the food.” It is certain that most customers are having fun with this purchase. One reviewer even says that, “This the primary item in a gift basket with the theme “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!”

2. If you are gathering with a crowd, you will need a place for food prep. Consider the Lifetime Folding Tailgate Table with Grill Rack . This lightweight portable item offers plenty of room for preparation, presentation, and even cooking. This four-foot table includes a pull-out metal extension for a table-top grill. It is constructed of UV-protected, stain-resistant, high density polyethylene and powder-coated steel that prevents rusting and corrosion. Built-in utensil hooks, paper towel holder, and attached garbage bag holder make it a fantastic addition to your outdoor gatherings. Plus, Lifetime added solid steel brace arms and 200% more material at the stress points to prevent unintentional closure. Weighing 25 pounds, the item provides a sturdy and durable surface for all your tailgating needs. It measures 76.3 x 24 x 29.2 inches when fully open. Purchasers marvel at the usefulness, calling it “a great product,” “the perfect size,” and a “must-have!”

Amazon reviewers give this folding tailgate table with grill rack an astonishing 75 percent rate of five stars and among them, many wrote long reviews to talk about their wonderful experience with this table. One writes, “We purchased this table for use with our portable camping stove. It works perfectly! It provides a very stable surface for our average size camp stove, no tops or slips. And the solid four foot table extension is a plenty big for plates, condiments, etc. Lots of little extras like the paper towel holder, stove utensil or hot pad hooks, recessed chip holders send trash bag holder make this a great outdoor camp kitchen. Highly recommend!”

3. Add hot food to the festivities wherever you go with the portable Weber 50060001 Q1000 Liquid Propane Grill. Recent reviewers call it the “best portable grill” and state “it is perfect for tailgating.” One stainless steel burner produces 8500 BTU-per-hour to heat 189 square-inch total cooking area with a push-button ignition. The porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates and cast aluminum lid and body come fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box. Just add your gas cylinder. The product dimensions with lid closed are 14.5H x 27W x 16.5D inches. This Weber is small but rugged and is extremely durable at 26.6 pounds.

A qualified grill requires a high standard heat control system and this liquid propane grill will provide you with the best in the market. According to a customer’s review, “Great! has actual heat control. all the other ones I had for my RV use had terrible heat control. Basically they were full power on and off. This one uses the cast grill for the main heat source which is a very good thing. I had no flame ups or burning of meat. You must pre-heat the grill to warm up the cast iron plates (about 5-10 minutes) for best results but from then on its very good.”

4. Every party requires a good cooler to house beverages. The Coleman 54-Quart Steel Belted Portable Cooler is exactly what you need. This high capacity storage unit includes a built-in bottle opener and accommodates up to 85 cans. Added comfort-grip steel handles allow for easy lifting. Premium insulation provides up to 4-day ice retention even in temperatures up to as 90°F. Constructed with rust resistant stainless-steel hardware, the heavy-duty cooler is built to last for years. It measures 25.2 x 17.1 x 17.2 inches and weighs 20 pounds. Multiple purchasers remarked this Coleman cooler surpasses the Yeti in performance keeping ice completely sold for at least 2-3 days.

Besides the descriptive compliments on this cooler’s effectiveness in cooling, many customers are amazed by its stylish design. Words like “pretty”, “cute”, “vintage” and “fantastic” appear frequently in their reviews. One customer even says that, “Worth the money! Very well made and so CUTE! Many compliments. I used it on a party bus in the summer and left it in my car and went the next day to pick my car up and it still had ice! My favorite cooler. Also love the look. Has a bottle opener on the side which is very convenient.”

5. Now it’s time to add some seating. The number one best-selling chair for your outdoor gathering is the Coleman Cooler Portable Camping Chair . Regularly priced at $34.99, this chair flies off the shelves. It checks all the boxes. The strong steel frame supports a fully cushioned comfortable seat with good back support. For added fun, Coleman added a convenient armrest cooler that holds up to 4 cans and keeps them cold. If that weren’t enough, the chair also includes a mesh cup holder and side pocket for storage. It measures 8.1 x 37.6 x 9.1 inches and is fully collapsible. Weighing under 9 pounds, it is very easy to transport.

Amazon has reviews from purchasers who have owned these chairs for years. They call them “amazing and comfortable.” Others call the items “big comfy chairs with plenty of storage,” that are “a great deal” and “highly recommended.” One reviewed titled “What a deal!” says that, “I was looking for a chair that would be easy to carry, strong enough to hold me and with at least one little accessory. My husband and I are both big people, and I needed a chair that would hold us, sitting upright, and not low to the ground so we can sit comfortably and watch our grandkids ball games. (we are pushing 60 and overweight) This chair is very comfortable. It has not only a cup holder, but a small mesh flap that will hold a cell phone, attached to that another flap for a book and/or magazine, AND on the opposite side, a small cushioned “cooler” pouch that will hold at least 2 soda cans or water bottles. These chairs are great, so glad I ordered 2!”

6. No tailgating party would be complete without a cornhole game. Amazon has many options in a variety of styles and prices. Amazon’s Choice is GoSports Foldable Pro Regulation Size Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game. The set includes two regulation size boards (4 feet by 2 feet), eight all-weather bean bags, and the rules. The sturdy construction consists of a composite MDF surface on top of a high-strength aluminum frame. GoSPorts is a US company and this set is protected by US copyright and trade dress. There are four product color options.

Reviewers state it is “a great game and the company stands behind it.” Other comments include “well-built,” “easy to carry,” and “waterproof.” A review titled “Exactly what we wanted!” says, “Comparable regulation dimensions in an easily portable, lightweight, well constructed, all around set for having fun playing cornhole at the beach, backyard, and tailgating. First day, pulled it straight out of the box, set up in under a minute, played for hours. We were anxious to see the difference playing on this set versus the massive wooden tournament set we had. While we have no aspirations (or delusions) of becoming cornhole professionals we are still quite competitive and wanted a set with somewhat regulation dimensions. The differences we noted are minimal and we certainly had as much fun as on the wooden set.”

