Looking For A New Winter Coat, Here Are Some Great Options

As the weather gets colder and colder it can begin to be time to bring out our long sleeves and jackets and boots. Are you in the market for a new winter coat? Look no further! We have found 3 great options for you check out for yourself.

My Personal Favorite:

1. iloveSIA Womens Hooded Coat

Dubbed, “The Winter Conqueror”, this 100% polyester winter coat is both lightweight and durable. The sleeves on this stylish jacket are cuffed to help block out wind, snow, rain, and anything else the winter elements may have in store. The jacket is lined with faux fur to provide you with ultimate comfort. Two deep front pockets let you keep your hands warm during cold temperatures. Most winter coats are warm but too bulky. Luckily, with this iloveSIA hooded coat, there is an adjustable waist band that allows you to have a flattering fit if you desire. Another great feature of this jacket is that it is hand washable, machine washable, and can be dry cleaned. This jacket comes in four different colors; black, light pink, red, and olive green.

Those who have purchased this product love it’s style, convenience, and warmth. One purchaser has stated, “the outside is a “microfiber”-type fabric, which, if you’ve ever slept under “microfiber” sheets, you know is surprisingly warm, especially for how light and thin they are. And it’s also a quick-dry fabric.

The sleeves are lined with quilted fabric and the rest of the coat is lined with soft, teddy bear-like furry fabric. The hood is kinda over-sized and really effective in keeping my head and even face warm. I LOVE the cuff sleeves! They’re snug but not too tight and they seem very resistant to stretching out”.

Another customer has mimicked these remarks, saying, “the best thing about this coat is that it performs VERY well in cold weather. I walked my (insane, cold-loving) dog in 6 degrees F while wearing this coat and a thermal shirt, and I was completely comfortable. The hood is generous enough that you can easily wear an infinity scarf and beanie hat underneath the hood, but not so oversized that the hood will constantly fall down in wind. The coat hits me at the lower part of my thigh – almost my knee – which is fantastic. The arms are just the right size, with a fitted wristband to help keep cold air from getting in between where your coat and gloves meet”.

Another Stylish Option

This Amazon Choice Hooded Warm Winter Coat by Beyove is sure to keep you warm even on the coldest of days. This jacket is made from a combination of faux fur and cotton to provide you with a hint of style and comfort. The hood on this jacket is lined with artificial lamb fur to keep you warm when dry winds of the winter season strike. This coat also has a drawstring waist that adds a bit of style. This classic winter parka can be used on any winter occasion, whether it be for skiing, day-to-day activities, or travel. This coat comes in 13 different colors ranging from black to bright pink.

Customers are very satisfied with this product. One has stated, “after reading reviews for several other jackets like this one, I decided to buy this jacket and I wasn’t disappointed!I absolutely love this jacket. I highly recommend this jacket! I currently live in an area where the temperature reaches to the single digits/below zero and so far this jacket has kept me extremely warm and comfortable. The lining is extra soft/warm, the pockets are perfect to carry items to leave the purse at home”. Make this jacket your next purchase to prepare for the cold winter months ahead.

A Useful Alternative

This jacket is the number one best seller for women’s ski jackets. This jacket is professionally coat with water repellent to keep you dry in tough winter conditions. The polyester fabric is designed to retain the most heat whether you’re on the ski mountain or running daily errands. This jacket’s adjustable cuffs with a stretchable thumb insert help keep your hands warm. One of the greatest features of this jacket is the ample pocket space. There are two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pocket, one internal media pocket, and one other internal pocket to stash whatever else you may need (i.e. credit cards, driver’s license).

The majority of those who have purchased this product absolutely love it. This winter jacket has an average rating of 4.4/5 stars. One customer has said, “I’m really impressed! – especially for the price. I ordered the small and it fits a little big but it’ll be perfect when I layer up underneath. I was too scared to order the extra small and it be too small for when I layered up…so glad I got the small. I am 5′ 3”, usually wear a small in workout clothes, I think people who wear medium can also fit into this Small ski jacket. I can hide my hands inside the sleeves – little long but I prefer it. The soft fuzzy layer inside was a plus – soft and warm. This will be my favorite ski jacket – there’s a small zipper on the front where I can slip the lift pass in, allowing an easy scan through the jacket. However, one thing this jacket didn’t have was a ventilation zipper option – I’ll just have to layer lighter for the sunny days on the slopes. No problem with the zippers, zipped a few times to see if there’s any catches and all was smooth.

