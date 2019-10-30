House Freedom Caucus’ Mark Meadows Previews The IG Report On FISA Abuse

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows previewed the impending inspector general report on FISA abuse and said he expects there to be criminal referrals against the deep state during an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

Meadows, who is on the House Oversight Committee and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, addressed the fact that the release of the report keeps getting delayed, and said he thinks there are two reasons for that: first, Inspector General Michael Horowitz is “doing a great job” putting the report together, and second, sections of the report have to be run by the individuals who are named. (RELATED: Mark Meadows Gives Three Demands To Adam Schiff For Impeachment Transparency)

“The volume of information [in the report] is breathtaking. I can tell you that they’ve put together a lot of facts,” Meadows explained. “What happens when you write a report is it actually has to go to some of the people who are named to give them a chance for rebuttal. So that takes a little bit longer, especially when the allegations are more damning, so I have not seen the report, nor has any member, but based on the information I’ve shared with the inspector general’s team, it’s going to be an unbelievably damning report.”

The Daily Caller also asked Meadows if he believes there will be criminal referrals issued with the release of the report.

“I think there should be,” he said. “Based on things I’ve seen, I believe that there was some criminal intent by at least a couple of different people.”

“Maybe the broader spectrum of evidence would suggest otherwise — I doubt it,” Meadows conceded.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley previously suggested that the IG report has been delayed due to a “deep state” plot to cover up its findings. Meadows admitted that FBI Director Christopher Wray has not been “forthcoming” during the course of the investigation, and noted that Grassley is a credible individual.

All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be “deep six” by the deep state — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 22, 2019

“Let me speak to Christopher Wray: he has not been the most forthcoming when it comes to actually being open and transparent about this process. Hopefully, what we’ll find on this is that he’s willing to go along with it,” Meadows said. “Sen. Grassley … he calls balls and strikes. If he’s saying it, it’s because he believes redactions are trying to be made that shouldn’t be made. Normally if you’re doing that in DC, it’s because you’re trying to hide something.”

WATCH:

Meadows asserted that the most important part of the IG report is that it holds powerful people to the same standard as those without power.

“Everybody wants to make sure it’s not just the well-connected that get justice here. They want to make sure that if someone is well-connected that they have to abide by the same rules and laws,” he said. “That includes the FBI and the DOJ, and whether there was spying that was going on, or civil liberties that were infringed on, we need to make sure we address that.”