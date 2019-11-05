Meghan Markle Says She Doesn’t Need People To ‘Love’ Her

Meghan Markle recently opened up about life under the spotlight as a member of the royal family and shared that she doesen’t need people or want people to “love” her.

The Duchess of Sussex shared how she's not seeking people's affection and "doesn't want people to love her — she just wants them to be able to hear her," according to Bryony Gordon of the Telegraph, per People magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

At one point, the former "Suits" actress talked about distancing herself from royal protocol at various official events and how she hopes to connect with people and be real.

“One of the things I have realized since being here is that people have an expectation when I’m coming somewhere, so I’m like, let’s just be really relaxed, keep everyone nice and chilled, because at the end of the day we’re all just women,” Markle explained during a recent appearance at Luminary Bakery.

“We all have a story to tell, and I feel honored that I am getting to hear yours,” she added.

“While although Meghan was initially greeted with a curtsy, which would have been a respectful way to greet a member of the royal family in this situation, it’s clear Meghan was trying to show warmth through her offer to hug as a greeting,” Myka Meier, author of “Modern Etiquette Made Easy,” told the magazine of a separate public outing of the duchess’.

As previously reported, Markle opened up about the struggles of being in the spotlight since becoming a member of the royal family.

“I’ve said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him [Harry] – it is not enough to just survive something,” the duchess shared. “That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive and feel happy.”

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip,” she added. “I tried, I really tried. But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

Markle continued, “And the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy. But I thought that it would be fair, and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”