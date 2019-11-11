Here Are All The Businesses Offering Military Discounts For Veteran’s Day 2019

It is officially Nov. 11th 2019, and while we should make an effort to honor our veterans (and even active duty military) all throughout the year, Veteran’s day has been chosen as an annual display of our gratitude to all of those who have proudly served our nation and have helped us preserve the freedoms that we hold so dear.

While nearly all Veterans are aware of local events, parades, memorial services, and more taking place in their honor today, what they may not know is that many retail stores, restaurants, and more offer great discounts to take advantage of for both Veterans and even active duty military depending on the merchant. Since we know many of our Daily Caller readers love and respect our military, and are either themselves veterans, or know someone who is, we have decided to compile this article with a list of everywhere veterans and active military can expect to find savings today.

While these discounts in no way can even begin to pay for the sacrifices that have been made through service, it is our hope that they can at least help some of our proud veteran readers and their family members save a few dollars on this fine Fall afternoon.

So without further ado, here are some of well-known discounts that military veterans and active service members can take advantage of (Source: blogs.va.gov):

FOOD:

Old Country Buffett – November 11, 2019

Active duty, reserve, or retired military personnel in uniform or with a valid ID receive 15% discount on Military Mondays (Every Monday including Memorial Day) with up to four members of the family at Old Country Buffett. Be sure to ask your server for more details. Visit the BJs Wholesale website for details.

Applebee’s – November 11, 2019

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only. Visit the Applebee’s website for details.

Buffalo Wild Wings-November 11,2019

Free small boneless wings and fries for active and retired service members. At participating locations only. Dine-in only on Sunday.

Sheetz-November 11,2019

Sheetz is celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty military personnel a free meal, including a 6-inch turkey sub and regular size fountain drink, and a free car wash.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – November 11, 2019

All Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal on Veteran’s Day Monday, November 11, 2019, at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meals. Visit the Chili’s website for details.

Golden Corral – November 11, 2019

Military Veterans, retirees, and active duty members are being offered a free sit-in “thank you” dinner on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5pm -9pm. For more details visit the Golden Corral website.

Red Robin – November 11, 2019

Veteran’s and Active Duty Military are being offered a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veteran’s Day, 11/11/2019. Visit the Red Robin website for details.

IHOP – November 11, 2019

All Active duty and Retired Veterans in observance of Veteran’s Day, November 11, are invited to come in to IHOP and enjoy a “free” breakfast. Visit the IHOP website for details.

Fogo De Chao – November 8-11, 2019

Veterans and active duty personnel receive discounts on November 8-11, which includes 50% towards their meal at Fogo De Chao, in addition up to three of their guests enjoy 10% off. Visit the Fogo-De-Chao website for details.

Texas Road House – November 11, 2019

Veterans and active military receive a free lunch on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations. Visit the Texas Road House website for details.

TGI Fridays – November 11, 2019

Military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These guests also will receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays. Call your local TGI Fridays for details.

Subway – November 11, 2019

Military Veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on November 11 at select locations. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

Outback – November 11, 2019

Veterans with a military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on November 11, and 20 percent off their check Nov. 12 to Dec. 31. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

California Pizza Kitchen– November 11, 2019

Veterans and active U.S. military members with proof of service have an invitation to enjoy a complimentary meal from CPK’s Veterans Day menu at all participating California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide. Please call ahead to your local California Pizza Kitchen if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day meal.

Joe’s Crab Shack – November 11, 2019

Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will enjoy 20 percent off on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Joe’s Crab Shack if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Little Caesars Pizza – November 11, 2019

Veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo.On November 11, from 11am to 2pm. Please call ahead to your local Little Caesars Pizza if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt – November 11, 2019

Retired and active duty military with valid proof of service will receive a free froyo at participating locations on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt if you have any questions about your Veteran’s Day Discount.

RETAIL:

BJs Wholesale – November 11, 2019

Active duty military personnel and Veterans receive discounts on November 11, 2019, at BJs wholesale, which include 30% off standard membership fees. Additional incentives like extra money off coupons are occasionally offered for new members. Visit the BJs Wholesale website for details.

Target- November 11, 2019

10% off on one purchase for all military personnel, veterans and their families.

Publix – November 11, 2019

Veterans, active military, and their families receive 10% off purchases on November 11, 2019. Exceptions apply. Must show Veteran or military ID, discharge documents, or driver’s license with Veteran designation.

The Home Depot – November 11, 2019

Veterans are being offered a 10% military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend. Visit the Home Depot website for details.

Walgreens – November 8-11, 2019

20% off for military, Veterans and their families. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled Veterans. Visit the Walgreens website for details.

Food Lion- November 11, 2019

10% discount on Monday for active and retired military personnel.

Lowe’s- Every Day

Veterans and active military get 10% off purchases Veterans Day and every day

Rack Room Shoes – November 11, 2019

United States Military and families with a valid ID receive 10% off your entire purchase on November 11. In store only. Visit the Rack Room website for details. https://www.rackroomshoes.com/military-discount

Dollar General – November 11, 2019

Veterans and families receive an 11 % discount on qualifying items in store and online. See website for details.

Living Spaces – November 4-24, 2019

For every purchase of a select Revive product, Living Spaces will donate a mattress to a Veteran. Qualifying Revive products range from select mattresses to adjustable bases. Learn more: https://www.livingspaces.com/event/buy-one-give-one/veterans

Kohls – November 11, 2019

Kohl’s is offering double its military discount for Veterans Day, increasing it from 15% to 30%.

Bed Bath and Beyond – November 9-11, 2019

Military guests with a valid military ID or Bed Bath and Beyond VetRewards Card will receive 25% off your entire in store shopping cart from November 9-11, 2019. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

LLBean – November 8-11, 2019

25% off for Veterans for online and in store orders. Verify with LLBean.

SERVICES:

Great Clips – November 11, 2019

Veterans and current military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

SmartStyle Hair Salons – November 11, 2019

Current or former military members, and veterans are being offered a 10% discount off any services and professional products on November 11. Please show proof of service to receive this special discount at participating salons. Walk-ins welcome. No double discounts. Discount may vary per location. Visit the SmartStyle website for details.

American Family Care – November 11, 2019

Veterans are being offered free flu shots on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11. Veterans interested in obtaining a free flu shot are encouraged to visit AFCUrgentCare.com to find the nearest American Family Care. Visit the American Family Care website for details. (Reminder, Veterans receiving health care at VA are eligible for Free flu shots at your local Walgreens)

True Rest Float Spa – November 11, 2019

Free True Rest Float Spa 60-minute float session for active duty military and Veterans.Visit the True Rest website for details.

TRAVEL:

La Quinta – November 11, 2019

Veterans and their families who book and stay at La Quinta hotels in the U.S. and Canada can take advantage of the 15% off military discount in light of Veterans Day on November 11. Visit the La Quinta website to book.

Legoland – November 11, 2019

Each U.S. service member on Monday, November 11, can receive a free American flag wristband and flyer (describing the discounts and events of the day) at the LEGOLAND Florida Resort ticket window. A wristband entitles the wearer to the special discounts on November 11 only. Visit the LEGOLAND Florida Resort website for details.

Harley Davidson Museum – November 11, 2019

All active military, Veterans and their families can gain free Museum entry into the Davidson Museum with valid Military or Veterans ID for 1 additional adult and up to 4 children 18 years old or younger On November 9-11. Visit the Harley-Davidson Museum website for details.

National Parks – November 11, 2019

Over 100 national parks will waive admission fees on November 11, 2019, in honor of Veterans Day. Contact your local park for information.(Disabled Veterans eligible for free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass)

Six Flags – Select Locations

Six Flags Over Georgia (Austell, Georgia) – November 9-10, 2019

Veterans and disabled Veterans will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags Over Georgia with a valid Military ID card or DD214 and can purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50% off plus tax per ticket.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (Vallejo, California) November 9-11, 2019

Proud to offer active military members, Veterans & first responders free admission when visiting during Heroes Days. Additionally each eligible hero may also bring up to three guests for half price each plus city fee. All participants must present proper First Responder ID, Military ID, or DD-214 at time of purchase.

Six Flags Great America (Chicago, Illinois) November 9-10, 2019

On November 9 & 10, all active members and Veterans of service will receive free admission to Six Flags Great America. All you need to do is bring your proof of service to the park to receive a free, complimentary ticket for access. Also offering discounts on up to four companions.

NOT A VETERAN? HERE ARE SALES ANYBODY CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF:

Take $150 Off A Luxury Mattress- November 12,2019

Looking for a luxury mattress that can support sleepers weighing up to 500 pounds? Saatva is a respected mattress brand with mattresses that feature a hybrid design with an organic cotton pillow top and sturdy coils that won’t sag over time. And Starting on Nov. 12, Saatva is offering $150 off any purchase of $1,000 or more for a limited time.

Take 99% select flights with Frontier Airlines

When I first read about this deal it sounded like a scam, but I checked it out myself, and sure enough you can get flights that normally cost $100’s for just $20-$30 each way. There are tons of fine print terms and certain airports and times of travel that the discount applies to, so don’t think you can get any flight for close to free, but with the discount valid on Black Friday and for most of the beginning of December, it’s worth checking to see if a trip you planned on taking anyways could be found at a huge discount. See a list of all eligible flights for this discount here.

