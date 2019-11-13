Report: ABC News Continues Search For Amy Robach Tape Leaker

ABC News has reportedly doubled-down on its ”seek and destroy” mission to find the real leaker of the tape that showed network anchor Amy Robach explaining why she believes her employers shelved her story on notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The network apparently fired the wrong woman and is now trying to find the right one, Page Six reported Tuesday.

Project Veritas shared the hot mic video with the media last week, provoking outrage from ABC executives, not for allegedly concealing a story but that an employee would release compromising footage to Project Veritas. (RELATED: ABC Responds To Anchor’s Rant Accusing Network Of Quashing Epstein Coverage)

The alleged leaker identified him or herself as Ignotus, a character from the “Harry Potter” book series.

BREAKING: ABC Insider: Why I, alone, released the Amy Robach Epstein tape. https://t.co/iPaR2Kd4ze — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2019

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas said he decided to post the Ignotus letter “in light of the actions taken against those wrongfully identified as involved in the leaking.”

An ABC insider reportedly told Page Six, “They are freaking out over the Harry Potter reference. Does this mean the leaker is a Potter fan, likely one of the younger staff members who work the overnight shift? Or is the leaker citing Latin, which means he or she could be an older member of staff. I mean, how many young producers speak Latin these days?”

The source also said the network is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to find the culprit, examining old emails and news scripts while interrogating any staffer who might know the identify of the leaker. The source told Page Six that those assigned to the internal probe are keeping ABC’s corporate owner, Disney, apprised of any leads.

“I sit right here with you all in complete shock on how this has been handled….[the company] has spun into a mission of seek-and-destroy. Innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this are being hunted down as if we are all a sport,” the letter reads. (RELATED: ABC And CBS Remain Silent On Allegedly Firing The Wrong Whistleblower)

“I challenge all of you to actually look inwards and remember why this company engages in journalism. We all hold the First Amendment at the foundation of this company, yet forget its history, its purpose, and its reasoning for even coming into existence to begin with. How lost we are … yearning to be found.”