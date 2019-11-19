6 Online Trainings To Kickstart Your Self-Improvement Goals For The New Year

2020 is almost here, and so are those infamous New Years resolutions that keep us up at night. If you’re really set on improving yourself next year, why not get a head start now? Thanks to a wide array of online courses, it’s almost inexcusable to say you don’t have enough time for self improvement. If anything, the new problem is probably that it’s hard to discern what courses are the most beneficial to pick up.

Luckily, we’ve done the work of sorting for you — and whether you’re interested in acquiring more technical skills in data analysis, want to learn a new language or even play an instrument in 2020, these six resources are sure to have something to spark a new interest or hobby. (Just a note — these courses do not include the software mentioned.)

Read on for details:

The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle

Get savvy with the number-crunching backbone of many modern businesses.

Microsoft Excel is a behemoth of a program that can do everything from simple, administrative data organization to executing complex functions that can help you crunch huge datasets. Needless to say, it’s one of the most important tools to know in the modern workplace, and while the learning curve can be steep, it’s not impossible to master in 2020. This six-course bundle covers everything from properly formatting cells and finding time-saving shortcuts to slicing and disseminating data. You’ll be your office’s next data-driven numbers whiz in no time.

Find it here for $19.

Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard

Those childhood piano lessons not sticking? Here’s a better way to master the piano.

If there’s still a part of you that wants to play “Chopsticks” — or you just have a dream of knowing how to play an instrument, check out Pianoforall. Forget the boring lessons you used to take as a kid: these lessons are designed to help you go from beginner to intermediate in a much more condensed amount of time, teaching you how to play popular rhythm style piano, similar to Billy Joel and Norah Jones. You can access 204 lectures and ten hours of content any time you want, discovering ballad-style piano, blues, jazz, ragtime and improvisation, before you eventually create your own melodies.

Find it here for $19.99.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription

Where your high school language class failed, Mondly succeeds.

Speaking multiple languages is a solid way to not only improve your logic and processing skills, but also increase your hireability internationally — now, if only those mandatory high school foreign language classes managed to stick. Mondly can help you learn a new language any time you have a moment to spare — whether you’re sitting on the bus or off on your morning jog. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, a roster of professional voice actors and a conversation-focused curriculum, you’ll learn practical vocabulary that you can use to effectively chat up locals in real life.

Find it here for $99.99.

The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle

Coders are still surging in demand. Here’s how you become one.

If you’ve been casually perusing the job market to see what jobs are available, you’re probably not surprised to hear that roles in programming are (still) in high demand. Coding is so popular, even if you’re in a non-programming role, employers are still easily wooed by any candidate with coding as a skill set. The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle includes 12 comprehensive courses that cherry pick the most popular, functional languages any person who’s interested in coding should have in their toolkit. From back-end to front-end development, this bundle includes everything you need to build infrastructures, create applications, design websites and so much more.

Find it here for $45.

The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle

Go from shutterbug to freelance photographer in 2020.

If you enjoy travel or capturing memories in their essence, you should consider picking up photography. A beautiful, perfectly framed photo not only makes a great souvenir, knowing how to take incredible photos can jumpstart a lucrative and fulfilling side hustle — or even a full blown career in professional photography. The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle includes nine courses that show you everything you need to know about handling a camera: from the equipment you need to buy, to the technical skills you need to take long exposure shots, landscape photos, food photos and more. There’s also courses that show you how to professionally edit them after the fact.

Find it here for $29.

Comprehensive Six Sigma Certification Collection

Guide projects from A to B and earn a pretty penny doing it.

Project managers these days are instrumental to most companies, managing complex, cross-functional teams to execute business objectives. If you’re looking to brush up your project management chops, or even start a career in project management, this Comprehensive Six Sigma Certification Collection shows you how to create high quality products and consistent results across the board. Not only does this bundle prep you for certification in Six Sigma, you’ll also learn how to use valuable tools and develop a tailored customer experience.

Find it here for $45.

Prices subject to change.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');