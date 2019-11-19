Cow Attacks Man In Wild Viral Video

A wild video of a man getting attacked by a cow has gone viral.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports on Tuesday, a cow is blocking traffic and a farmer appears to be trying to convince it to get out of the road.

That's when things took an unexpected turn. The cow knocked the man over and proceeded to stomp on him a couple of times.

Give the wild video a watch below. It's absolutely crazy.

What a crazy sequence of events. One moment a cow is holding up traffic, and the next it's stomping on a guy in the ditch.

That's certainly not something you see every day.

As somebody who grew up the son of a person with a deep farming background, you’d be surprised by how aggressive cows can get.

It’s not really easy when a chicken gets aggressive. It’s totally different when a beast weighing over 1,000 pounds takes a run at you.

That’s a sign of trouble. That’s a sign of very serious trouble.

If you see a cow with its head down coming your direction, I suggest you get the hell out of the way. It’s simple advice but it might save you from a similar fate as the guy above.