10 Products Perfect for Holiday Travel, Gift-Giving & More

The holidays are a time for memory-making, reconnecting with friends and spending quality time with your family. They’re also a fist-clenching time for flight delays, stressful gift-searching and trying to awkwardly distract squabbling aunts and uncles.

In other words, the holidays are a mixed bag of highs and lows, but don’t worry, we’re here to help you give you a leg up on any chaos that might come your way.

From cool cameras to sleek wireless earbuds, we’ve rounded up a number of essential products that are great for traveling, gift-giving, and more. Read on for details:

DJI Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera

This teeny adventure-ready HDR camera is perfect for the thrill-seeker in your life.

Remember when your dad used to fiddle with an enormous camera for what felt like an eternity to take the family holiday photo? Yeah, that’s definitely not this camera. The DJI Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera fits in the palm of your hand and is equally perfect for capturing the chaos of your next family reunion as well as showcasing your next snowboarding run in all its glory. Either way, you’ll enjoy crisp, shake-free footage and dual screens you can use to seamlessly record with the touch of a button.

Find it here for $279.

Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds

These sleek wireless earbuds deliver eight hours of audio off a single charge.

Flight delayed? Auntie bugging you about when you’re going to get married? Need to go on a run to work off all the holiday cookies? These Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds have your back — they deliver rich, powerful, balanced sound powered by Bluetooth 5.0 technology and feature a twist and lock mechanism to fit snugly in your ear. You can enjoy eight hours of listening off a single charge and a whopping 50 total hours of on-the-go listening thanks to the portable charging case.

Find them here for $54.99.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

Travel (more) effortlessly with this chic, hunter-green carry-on.

Whether you’re determined to avoid baggage claim during the holidays or know you need to pack a lot before heading out to visit family, having the right luggage can make trips to the airport a lot less painful. Aside from being a functional delight, this Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner is easy on the eyes — and can be easily spotted by the kind family member picking you up curbside. It weighs 6.2 pounds and features a minimalist design, durable 360º spinner wheels, a secluded laundry compartment, interior category compartments for a think-free packing experience and an integrated packing checklist.

Find it here for $154.99.

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher

Forget fad diets: optimize your New Year’s fitness resolutions with this DNA testing kit and health plan.

The only thing worse than making fitness resolutions for the New Year is the suspicion that whatever crazy trend you’re about to try won’t actually work. Maximize your efforts with something that has a more little science behind it: this Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher will show you how genetics influence your diet, help you understand which supplements and workouts are best for you, and reveal how your genes inform your global ancestry — all with a simple cheek swab. Meaning this year, you get to change your fitness regimen in a sustainable way.

Find it here for $69.

CINEMOOD Portable Movie Projector + 3 Smart Covers

Binge watch your favorite holiday movies with the whole gang with this portable movie projector.

Cramming all your friends and family onto the couch can be a pretty uncomfortable experience — especially after a heavy meal. Situate yourself comfortably and make sure everyone can see the screen with this CINEMOOD Portable Movie Projector + 3 Smart Covers. You can use it literally everywhere, and it features easy-to-use controls and works as a standalone device. It measures just three inches, streams Netflix and Youtube content and can even play offline Netflix and Amazon Prime video content if you’re on a plane, or out and about.

Find it here for $299.

Sinji WiFi Doorbell Camera

Get some peace of mind this holiday season with this discreet doorbell camera.

Whether you’re planning (or expecting) to get a bunch of expensive gifts delivered to your doorstep or just want some peace of mind before you spend some time away, this Sinji WiFi Doorbell Camera acts as a simple, easy to install security system. Just stick it to your entryway, and it automatically takes a photo each time a visitor rings the bell. You can scroll through the photos via an IP camera app and even keep tabs in the dark thanks to night vision support — there’s even an anti-theft alarm.

Find it here for $59.99.

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera

This home security camera completely encrypts its feed for maximum security.

If you want a security solution that watches over a specific space (like a home office, or the living room where your dog hangs out when you’re not home), this iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera features a HD panoramic camera that offers 360° views of whatever room you put it in. Plus, it uses multiple encryption protocols that keeps the feed totally private and safe from hackers — while granting you full access to live streaming using your iOS or Android phone. Even better, you can discreetly fit it anywhere thanks to its compact size.

Find it here for $39.99.

Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase

This convenient expandable suitcase can go from carry-on to checked-baggage with ease.

So you went and visited your family with a carry-on — don’t stress yourself out trying to pack all your loot into it. This Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase handily expands from a carry-on to a full-sized suitcase with ease. Plus, it’s made from high quality fabric and luxe looking materials, so you’ll look sharp wherever you’re going. It also collapses to fit neatly in your closet when not in use.

Find it here for $199.

Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker

Any coffee lover will adore this high-tech, automatic coffee maker.

If you’re looking for some gift-giving inspiration, the Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker is a solid pick. Everyone loves a delicious cup of joe and no other machine does it quite like this one: it’s engineered for exact temperature and water control, producing the most flavorful results in a short amount of time. You can see the entire process as it’s happening — and enjoy a host of other features, including an LED display with kitchen timer and clock, as well as a child safety lock function.

Find it here for $74.99.

Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & UV Sanitizing Charging Base With 2 Bonus Brush Heads

Prime your smile for holiday photos with this electronic toothbrush.

Your know your family’s going to send those holiday photos out to pretty much everyone — make your grin glow with this Platinum Sonic Toothbrush. It brushes away plaque and germs at a speed of 40,000 strokes per minute, and features 30-second area change alerts and a two-minute smart auto timer that makes it easy to hit the dentist-recommended brushing time. That means you can get a smile that not only looks great but is dentist-approved.

Find it here for $45.

