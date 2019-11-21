Here’s What Moderators Did Not Ask Candidates About During The Fifth Democratic Debate

Moderators did not ask candidates about multiple topics, including the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the Supreme Court, the national debt and more at the fifth Democratic debate Wednesday.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker, and NBC News’ Kristen Welker posed questions to the candidates on impeaching President Donald Trump, divided politics, and women’s reproductive rights.

But they failed to ask the Democratic candidates questions on the death of Jeffrey Epstein, on the Supreme Court, on the electoral college, on the national debt, on Syria, and on the ongoing discussion over former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine. (RELATED: Warren Refuses To Say Whether Democratic Party Has Room For Pro-Life Dem Gov John Bel Edwards)

The moderators posed a single question on immigration to 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. They also allowed 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker to respond to the topic.

“You said that the border wall President Trump has proposed is, quote, a monument to hate and division. Would you ask taxpayers to pay, to take down any part of the wall on the nation’s southern border?”

They also touched very lightly on trade, immigration and on China’s ongoing protests for democratic reform.

“China is now using force against demonstrators in Hong Kong where millions have taken to the streets advocating for democratic reforms,” Maddow asked 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker. “Many of the demonstrators are asking the United States for help. If you were president, would the U.S. Help their movement and how?”

