Is Interest In The Impeachment Hearings Petering Out?

On the show today we recap the latest dud from the impeachment hearings and last night’s MSNBC DNC infomercial disguised as a primary debate.

Listen to the show:

The latest from the impeachment hearings is more of the same. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was all over the map yesterday – there was a quid pro quo, there wasn’t a quid pro quo – that the whole day was a waste of time. We get into how the whole thing has devolved into a joke and the American people, judging by the ratings, are quickly losing interest.

Democrats debated last night on MSNBC, if you can call it a debate. The questions were awful and the answers were canned. No sparks flew. New grandpa Joe Biden did still manage to make embarrassing remarks on violence against women and getting the endorsement of the only African-American woman elected to the Senate while standing next to an African-American female Senator. The whole thing was both hilarious and a nightmare. We have all the audio.

