CNN Breaks News With A Crooked FBI Official Story

For nearly the past two years, CNN has been pushing the Russia collusion conspiracy theory, but their Senior Justice Department correspondent Evan Perez ran a very different story on the subject Thursday.

Daily Caller audience development manager Christian Datoc and reporter Will Davis sit down to discuss Perez’s story and what this means for Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s soon-to-be released report on FISA abuses committed by the Obama Justice Department.

