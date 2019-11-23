Model Alexis Ren Turns 23 Years Old

November 23 is Alexis Ren’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Alexis Ren is a internet celebrity and model born in Santa Monica, California. She grew up in the city and was homeschooled. At age 13, Ren was discovered by the brand Brandy Melville. She went viral on the internet at age 15 after a photo of her wearing a black string bikini garnered her attention.

Since then, she has gone on to model for multiple brands. Ren appeared in a series of advertisements for the game “Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire.” She launched her own athletic wear line called Ren Active. (RELATED: Alexis Ren Shares Crazy Bikini Photo On Instagram)

In 2018, she was named Rookie of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

She also competed in the 27th season of “Dancing With The Stars” alongside professional partner Alan Bersten. Ren made it all the way to the semi-finals and finished in fourth place.

Ren has been on the cover of Maxim as well as on Maxim’s list of Sexiest Women in the World in 2019.

