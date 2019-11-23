‘About To Go Down’: Biden Hits Back At Lindsey Graham After Senate Document Requests

Former Vice President Joe Biden fired back at Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham after recent Senate document requests related to his son Hunter’s position at Burisma Holdings.

Appearing on Friday night’s “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” Biden was asked about the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman’s Thursday letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting a series of documents and conversation transcripts between the Bidens and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“Republicans are still trying to make this about you and your son,” said CNN host Don Lemon.

“Sure they are, but, look, there’s not a scintilla of evidence that I did anything wrong,” Biden said, insisting that all evidence supports that he did his job and did it “really well.”

Lemon then brought up Graham’s document request in light of the fact that the two senators were friends. “What do you say to Lindsey Graham and folks like him?” he asked.

“They’re asking Lindsey Graham, they have him under their thumb right now,” said Biden. “They know he knows if he comes out against Trump, he’s got a real tough road for re-election, number one. I am disappointed, and quite frankly I’m angered by the fact. He knows me. He knows my son. He knows there’s nothing to this. Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to. The Ukrainians would not yield to, quote, investigate Biden. There’s nothing to investigate about Biden or his son. And Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life.” (RELATED: Watch Joe Biden Lose His Cool When Reporter Asks About Ukraine Conflict Of Interest)

“What do you say to him?” Lemon asked.

“I say Lindsey, I just — I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you,” he said. “I mean, my lord …”