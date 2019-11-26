A Classy Black Friday Deal: Beautiful Villeroy & Boch Stemware Set Is Now 63% Off

Looking for a lovely gift for the wine drinkers on your gift giving list? Setting up your own bar at a party over the holidays? Attending a wedding sometime in the near future? If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, I have the perfect gift idea for you. Villeroy & Boch has a beautiful set of 12 wine glasses on sale now for 63% off the list price. The renowned manufacturer packaged their Ovid wine glass set with four red wine glasses, four white wine glasses, and four champagne flutes. Made from premium quality 100% lead-free crystal glass, the elegant entertaining set makes an amazing gift.

Get your set of 12 Villeroy & Boch Ovid Wine Glasses for over $90 off retail price this week only!

Based in Germany, Villeroy and Boch is an award-winning, innovative company rooted in time-honored tradition. Since 1748, the family-owned company prides themselves on timeless quality and modern design since 1748. They are one of the largest producers of glassware worldwide and they are known as a trusted international lifestyle brand for sophisticated, contemporary tabletop and decor products. Their products have graced the tables of European royalty and have been a staple in renowned hotels and restaurants around the globe.

The contemporary Ovid set is exquisite. The simple design is delicate enough for a formal gathering yet refined enough to use regularly. One purchaser called them “beautiful, lightweight, and delicate,” while another remarked that they are “full of sparkle.” The red wine stem is 8.5 inches tall and holds up to 20 ounces. The white glass is also 8.5 inches high and holds up to 13 ounces of fluid, while the 9-inch champagne flute carries up to 9 ounces.

The 12-piece stemware set lists for $150, but Amazon has reduced the price by $87.55 for the holidays. Additionally, you can use a clickable coupon to take an additional $6.46 off. This brings your cost down to only $55.99. That is 63% off the list price! If you are Prime member, you can also enjoy free shipping. Each glass is bubble wrapped and packaged in a separate sleeve of an occasion-worthy gift box. At a fraction of the list price, this set makes a great gift. It also offers a fantastic option for building your own bar ware collection. Don’t wait: take advantage of this amazing deal while the price lasts.

