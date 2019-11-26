‘The Day Of Reckoning Will Come’: Papa John’s Founder Promises Armageddon For Pizza Joint

The founder of the Papa John’s pizza chain warned the company would have a “day of reckoning” over his ouster from the company in a radio interview Monday.

In an interview with WDRB News, John Schnatter stated that he believes upper management inside the company colluded to push him out of the company in 2018 after he admitted to using a racial slur. (RELATED: Papa Johns Founder Will Resign After Criticizing The NFL)

“I never dreamed that people that I cared about, that I loved, that I made multimillionaires, would do what they did,” Schnatter said. “I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good.”

“The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza.”

Schnatter went on to blame the company’s board of directors and new CEO Steve Ritchie for using the “black community and race as a way to steal the company.”

.@PapaJohns ousted founder furious after taste testing 40 pizzas from the chain.

He says the quality isn’t the same since he left and a “day of reckoning will come.”@katerogers has the story#papajohns $PZZA@chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/9wnwkA39Qw — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) November 26, 2019

“Stay tuned. The day of reckoning will come,” he added. “The record will be straight.”

Schnatter sold 4 million of his shares in the company earlier this year, as reported by TheHill.

Papa John’s has not publicly commented on the matter since the interview was released.