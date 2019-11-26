‘Why Does Tucker Carlson Have A Job?’ DNC Vice Chair Interrupts His Own Fox News Appearance To Bash Network

Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman Michael Blake interrupted his own Fox News interview Tuesday to bash both the network and host Tucker Carlson.

Host Bill Hemmer began the segment with a clip of Carlson suggesting that former First Lady Michelle Obama should not be left off the list of potential Democratic 2020 candidates, and then turned to Blake for his assessment of the situation. (RELATED: Ari Fleischer: Democrats Are Impeaching Trump ‘For Charlottesville And Getting Elected’)

“Tucker Carlson with a bold prediction saying Michelle Obama just may be the democratic ticket next year despite the former first lady saying she’s not interested.” Hemmer said. “What do you think of the prediction on Michelle Obama?”

“She’s not running,” Blake replied before pivoting back to Carlson. “Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place? The reality is this is someone said white supremacy is a hoax and why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?”

“His opinion there was that Michelle Obama may get in this race, do you think that will happen?” Hemmer asked again.

“Not going to happen,” Blake said, immediately turning back to Carlson again. “He shouldn’t be on here at all.”

“We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson, I brought you on to talk about the Democratic field,” Hemmer protested. “Are you happy right now with what you see in these candidates?”

Blake said that he was happy with the Democratic field, claiming that any of them would beat President Donald Trump in a head to head match-up — but Hemmer was not convinced.

“What I see this past week I see a clear battle for a moderate in the Democratic Party. You think about Deval Patrick getting in a week ago and now Michael Bloomberg. They see the lane to be more up the middle or center left. How do you see that?” he asked.

“I think we see a lane for truth,” Blake said, going on to argue that the president and his defenders were ignoring the truth and suggested that Fox News was a part of that.

“I didn’t bring you on to bash our network,” Hemmer shot back. “With all due respect why don’t we just keep it on topic. ‘Politico’ —”

Blake interrupted, “It is relevant.”

“It is not relevant to the conversation we’re having. Save it for later,” Hemmer said again.