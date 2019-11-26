National Enquirer Boss Is Cooperating With The Feds In The Michael Cohen-Stormy Daniels Case – What Does This Really Mean For Trump?

David Pecker, CEO of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors in New York City who are trying to get to the bottom of alleged hush payments President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels.

What does this really mean for POTUS? Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Tuesday to discuss the latest developments.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!