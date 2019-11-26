Power Through The Holidays And Save Hundreds On These Portable Power Solutions

There are multiple reasons for wanting a portable power generator in-case of emergency. For starters, if you are following what is going on in California, rapidly spreading wildfires have led to blackouts across the state, and even if you don’t live in California, you never know if a power outage or potential foreign EMP attack could lead you without power when you need it more.

While there are many great power generator options, very few offer versatility and portability that an established brand like RockPals does. In-case you aren’t familiar, RockPals develops portable power stations to take camping or in the event of an emergency and their product offering features a variety of different sized batteries and charging options to fit your distinct need and budget. We actually reviewed one of their most popular options, the 300w Portable Power Station back in May (See: This Portable Power Station Saved The Day For Me And Now You Can Get It At 20 Percent Off ).

Hurry and save over $60 on the 300 Watt Portable Power Station until Dec 02,2019!

While the 300w is a great option for the reasons I outlined in the article above, it was nowhere near as discounted then..as it is now-Just in time for Black Friday! During a limited sale that runs from now until Dec 02,2019, all of Rockpals most popular products are heavily discounted.

The biggest difference between these products is going to come down to their power capacity. While the 300W may be great for camping and recreation (providing enough charging power for your phone, video game system, and most small devices), the 500 W provides enough power for a sustained blackout…holding more than 40 full charges for an iPhone X and featuring impressive solar charging capabilities. Which is perfect because RockPal’s big sale also covers solar charging panels you will need to keep your device running in an long lasting emergency event.

Save On Solar Charging Gear, Portable Power Stations, Heated Vests and More

Also keep in mind that power stations aren’t the only thing RockPals has to keep you prepared for the worst; take advantage of their sale on USB Powered Heated Vests if you live in a state with adverse weather or you realize that there is no telling when (or what season it will be) disaster strikes.

Just make sure you hurry, as putting through your order today can get your products to you just in time for the holidays and these prices aren’t going to last past this week/weekend!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.