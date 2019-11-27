Black Friday Fire Sale: Get A 32″” Fire TV For Under $120

It’s almost Black Friday….and while lots of items are already heavily discounted, everybody know’s the real deals around the holidays revolve around TVs. If you missed yesterday’s flash sale on a $99.99 TV, not to worry….we have a bigger TV loaded with features for just $20 more.

That’s right, the Toshiba 32″ HD Smart LED TV is heavily discounted while supplies last..and you should be sure not to miss out.

The Toshiba 32″ Fire TV is on sale for just $119.99 for a limited time if you act quickly

Perfect for bedrooms and dorm rooms alike, this smart TV comes with streaming favorites like Netflix, Hulu and Disney + pre-installed and ready to go. Also say bye bye to the need to get up or even find the remote stuck between the couch, as voice controls allow the use of built in Alexa technology to pause, switch, and control all of your favorite programs.

Just be sure to take advantage of this limited time deal now, as along with most black friday deals, the discount will expire soon and stock is limited.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the BrightBulb Team at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.