Alexa, Show Best Black Friday Deal: Echo Show 5th Generation – Just $49.99 During Black Friday

Amazon has reduced their 5th Generation Echo Show by $40 for Black Friday…making it just $49.99. This product is great! We purchased one last fall and we use it all the time. My family loves it! We keep ours in the kitchen. My thought was it would be helpful to look up recipes during holiday cooking marathons. It is wonderful for that, but it is so much more. You can watch TV shows and movies, check sports scores, read news stories, Skype with family members, check the weather, keep track of grocery lists, play trivia, and listen to music to name a few. Plus, it is all voice-activated. The device additionally has touch screen capabilities.

Get the Echo Show for its lowest price ever!

The Echo Show has a vibrant 5.5-inch HD screen with crisp resolution. Incredible premium sound resounds clearly from one room to the next. Plus, Alexa is getting smarter. With this product, she uses over 50,000 skills at your request. When you are washing the dishes, cooking, or sitting at the table, all you need to do is say, “Alexa, play Ed Sheeran,” and she will shuffle all his songs. If you can’t remember the lyrics to a song, she can show you those as well. Want the kids to Face Time with their grandparents? The Echo Show works well. Buy one for yourself and one for another family member. Amazon offers an extra discount for buying two.

With over 10,000 reviews, the Echo Show 5th Generation maintains a 4.4 out of 5-star rating. Purchasers say this updated version has “amazing sound quality,” “is well worth the upgrade,” “love the bigger screen,” and “excellent voice recognition range.” The 2nd Generation retails for almost $100, but you can get one now for only $49.99 during Black Friday





Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.