Texas Governor Celebrates Thanksgiving After Being Told ‘God Put You In A Wheelchair’

While Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is serving his community this Thanksgiving by delivering Meals on Wheels, he tweeted earlier this week about how he can be thankful to God and be in a wheelchair.

Abbott tweeted Thursday that the home delivery food service offers “more than a meal. We also deliver compassion & conversation.”

But Abbott has been talking about thanksgiving all week — and gratitude for the life he has despite being confined to a wheelchair. Abbott was told in a tweet on Sunday that he should blame God for his condition. "God put you in a wheelchair Greg," W. Jared Gallagher told Abbott.

Political opponents have mocked Abbott for his handicap, but the governor did not let the suggestion interfere with his faith or his Thanksgiving week. He replied: “God didn’t cause the accident that left me paralyzed, but He did help me persevere over that enormous challenge. I’m a testament that the glory of God is revealed by a young man’s back being broken in half and still rising up to be Governor of Texas.”

Responding to another naysayer, Abbott wrote: "THE purpose of life is to build a relationship with God. Just like in any relationship, both good & bad things happen in our lives … God's limitless love helps us rise above life's challenges."

Abbott was paralyzed from the waist down in 1984 when a tree fell on him while he was jogging.