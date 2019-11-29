Flash Sale: Take $350 Of A Brand New Apple MacBook Air During Black Friday

Are you in the market for a new laptop for favorite college student or yourself, look no further. Amazon currently has a 2017 Apple MacBook Air on sale for 30% off was $999 now it is $649. It is a 13.3 inch, 8 RAM, and 128 GB SSD Storage. It has a two USB 3 ports, SD card slot, and Thunderbolt 2 port. We are all aware of MacBooks and how expensive they can be. This is a great deal, however, it might not be a great deal for everyone as some customers state the Apple warranty varies when you are not purchasing the device direct from Apple.

However, Amazon provides the option for you to purchase Apple care+ for 3 years for $249

Get the Apple MacBook Air for just $649….a full $350 off its main retail price!!!!

Some customer feedback, “the box was sealed but i contact Apple to validate the MacBook purchase they tell me warranty don’t cover the 12 months because was not new and now i have only 189 days left of warranty from apple. I pay for new i got something not brand new. “Another customer also stated, ” This is exactly what I was looking for! I was really skeptical about ordering a new MacBook off of anything besides Apple or Best Buy but now I don’t regret one thing! The laptop came brand new wrapped by apple, which was nice to know! The laptop works very well and was in pristine condition!”

This MacBook Air is rated 4.4 out of 5 by 350 customers. If you really want a MacBook at a low cost this is the deal for you!

