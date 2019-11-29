Get Your Stocking Stuffer Today: Amazon Alexa-Enabled Echo Dots For Just $22

If you haven’t gotten into the “Alexa” craze over the past few years….the number one best Amazon Alexa-enabled device has never been cheaper.

Designed as a small and compact speaker with a fabric design, it boasts high quality stereo sound and allows you to use voice control to Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

You can also ask Alexa to play music you own, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot for just $22 during this Black Friday flash sale!

Oh, and did I mention the echo Dot also works as a PA system if you have multiples, allowing you to announce dinner time for everyone in the house?

And if you are worried about the privacy concerns that Amazon Alexa critics have validly proposed, this new generation of the Echo Dot includes a microphone off button that will manually turn off the microphone and device so it won’t listen until you turn it back on.

So what are you waiting for? If you or anybody on your gifting list doesn’t have an Echo Dot….get one today for just $22 while this flash Black Friday sale lasts!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Brightbulb team at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get asmall share of the revenue from any purchase.