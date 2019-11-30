Joe Biden Interrupted His Wife’s Campaign Speech To Bite Her Finger

Former Vice President Joe Biden interrupted his wife’s speech at a Saturday campaign event by playfully biting her finger.

Jill Biden was speaking on stage in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and as she gestured with her hands her husband leaned forward and bit her. (RELATED: Graham Makes His Move — Requests Documents On Ukraine, Joe And Hunter Biden)

.@JoeBiden‘s “No Malarkey!” Iowa bus tour starts in Council Bluffs with laughs: An excited @DrBiden gestures and almost hits Joe in the head…and then he bit her finger: pic.twitter.com/CIhHS9buJQ — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 30, 2019

Joe Biden just bit his wife’s finger on stage at a campaign event. What on earth is even happening? pic.twitter.com/XzgNNFFHYA — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 30, 2019

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP. Joe Biden just NIBBLED on his wife’s finger at a campaign stop in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/PcCqTMPJez — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2019

The still image is even better. pic.twitter.com/fXynQ83Sax — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 1, 2019

Jill Biden appeared to be amused by the move, smiling as she continued her speech.

Biden’s Saturday event marked the kick-off of his “No Malarkey” tour, an eight-day barnstorm across the state of Iowa ahead of the upcoming caucuses.