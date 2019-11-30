Politics

Joe Biden Interrupted His Wife’s Campaign Speech To Bite Her Finger

Screen Shot/Twitter/@BoKnowsNews

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Former Vice President Joe Biden interrupted his wife’s speech at a Saturday campaign event by playfully biting her finger.

Jill Biden was speaking on stage in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and as she gestured with her hands her husband leaned forward and bit her. (RELATED: Graham Makes His Move — Requests Documents On Ukraine, Joe And Hunter Biden)

Jill Biden appeared to be amused by the move, smiling as she continued her speech.

Biden’s Saturday event marked the kick-off of his “No Malarkey” tour, an eight-day barnstorm across the state of Iowa ahead of the upcoming caucuses.