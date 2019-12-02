Last Chance For These Black Friday Deals On Cyber Monday!





Happy holiday to all! If you didn’t get a chance to explore the Black Friday Deals we offered, you are not missing out. In this article, you will find great Black Friday deals that are still active for Cyber Monday. Some of them are even on sale for a bigger discount. Wait no more to enjoy the joy of shopping!

Get The Most Affordable Alexa-Enabled Echo Ever

If you haven’t gotten into the “Alexa” craze over the past few years….the number one best Amazon Alexa-enabled device has never been cheaper.

Designed as a small and compact speaker with a fabric design, it boasts high quality stereo sound and allows you to use voice control to Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

You can also ask Alexa to play music you own, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot for just $22 during this Black Friday flash sale!

The Classic…Plus+ Amazon Choice Mixer

Save over $130 for a limited time!

1.The Classic Plus version is Amazon’s Choice for stand mixers. It has 10 optimized speeds and 350 watts making it powerful enough for any recipe. With a 4.5 quart bowl, you have enough capacity to mix dough for 6 dozen cookies, 3 loaves of bread, or 6 pounds of mashed potatoes, each in a single batch. The soft start mechanism allows you to mix ingredients without getting liquid splashes or flour puffs as you mix. This set includes a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, and a wire whip attachment. Designed with a tilt-head, this mixer allows users to have easy access to the bowl when they need to add ingredients for a recipe. If you are an avid cook, you may want to consider other add-on accessories for this machine. Check out all of the options on Amazon. The Kitchen Stand mixer retails for $359.99, but you can buy it now for only $199.99! Plus, Amazon is offering free shipping. Since the mixer is 22 pounds, this is a huge bonus! If you aren’t sold yet, check out the reviews. Comments include “powerful,” “easy to use,” “works great,” and “I love that I can turn it on and do something else.” One reviewer also remarked that she had one for over 15 years and loved it.

Save over $100 on ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical route to increase efficiency and avoid missing areas other vacuums might. Why vacuum yourself? Robot vacuums are the biggest home consumer product on the market this holiday season and while iLife is a great product, it’s also a must buy when you factor in the $100 discount with your Amazon Prime member visa card.

Get it for just $179.99 with your prime visa card!

Introducing The Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station :

Get a SUAOKI Portable Power Station, 150Wh/100W Camping Generator Lithium Power Supply for just $104.99

Unlike other bulkier power generators we have written about, this power station was built with portability in mind, making it the most compact power station on the market without sacrificing power or efficiency.

Get The New Echo Show For Less

Amazon has reduced their 5th Generation Echo Show by $40 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday…making it just $49.99. This product is great! We purchased one last fall and we use it all the time. My family loves it! We keep ours in the kitchen. My thought was it would be helpful to look up recipes during holiday cooking marathons. It is wonderful for that, but it is so much more. You can watch TV shows and movies, check sports scores, read news stories, Skype with family members, check the weather, keep track of grocery lists, play trivia, and listen to music to name a few. Plus, it is all voice-activated. The device additionally has touch screen capabilities.

Get the Echo Show for its lowest price ever!

Amazon Fire Tablet Fire Sale Amazon Fire 7, 7″ Display is on sale for a limited time The Fire 7 tablet is Amazon’s best-selling device under the Fire series. With a standard 7″ display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage, a fast 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and up to 7 hours to web browsing, reading, listening to music, and watching video, this is clearly the most popular amongst the current line-up of Fire tablets. With 720p HD video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a slim, modern design, this is the best bang for your buck if you’re looking for an efficient, portable tablet for your daily essentials. An Amazon user who recently purchased this item wrote, “I have had my new fire now for just a few days, but so far, I really like it. It is slimmer than my old one (2nd gen) and feels nice and light. I ordered the recommended case with it and it fit beautifully, nice and snug for a very thin sleek look. However, I have arthritis in my hands and was concerned that if I should drop it, the case might not protect it enough. That is just for me, it would probably be perfectly adequate for the average person without gripping drifficulties. I returned the lovely, sleek case and ordered the bulkier Moro case like I am used to. It is doing a great job. The new Kindle was very easy to set up and all settings were easy to find. Definitely recommend.” Another Amazon user wrote, “The 2019 version of fire hd7 I think has better performance. It feels faster and more responsive compare to my fire hd7 8 2018. I also love the colours, a bit subtle than the popping colors of previous models. More memory helps a lot to download more apps. This is very good for kids and light users, like reading and watching movies. The front camera is also better compare from my fire hd8 tablet. My daughter loved playing with fb messenger and sending her photos to our family’s group chat. The downside is the battery. For watching YouTube and movies it only last 5 hours. For those who complain about Amazon tablets not having YouTube. You can watch it in silk browser and you can even gave multiple tabs of YouTube if you want. Or install Google play store if you want. It will make the tablet feel more like of an Android tablet.” Note that these reviews are based on both the 16 GB and the 32 GB Fire 7. the 32 GB is a little pricier but it allows you more storage and memory opportunities for more apps, videos, music, documents, and e-books. When it comes to the Fire 7, don’t take our word for it. Amazon users are buying this item in droves, especially in this holiday season, both because of its extremely affordable pricing and because it performs almost all of the functions of a high-end tablet.

Xbox One X 1 TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle — $349 (save $150)

This is one of the best Xbox One bundle deals out there. It’s a powerful Xbox One X console with a 1 TB hard drive and a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order—one of the most anticipated games of they year. It also comes with a month of EA Access for free, with free access to tons of sports games, fighting games, shooters, and hits from developers like Respawn, DICE and BioWare (anything EA has made…which is alot) . The system also comes with a controller so it’s ready to use right out of the box!

Instant Pot Multi-Use Cooker

If you’re looking for a new way to cook your favorite foods, we’ve found the perfect purchase for you. This Instant Pot Duo 60 is America’s number one multicooker. It serves up to six people at a time and holds up to six quarts of food. This cooker performs the functions of a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a yogurt maker, a warmer, and sautés. The accessories included in this purchase are a 1,000 recipe app, how-to online videos, a stainless steel inner pot, a steam rack and so much more. All accessories are dish washer safe, so there is no need to worry about cleaning up after you’re culinary creations.

If you decide to purchase this item, you will not be disappointed. Those who have bought this product gave it an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer has said, ” this is so easy to use, and it’s the perfect size for one or two people. I’ve been making a lot of stews, and I’ll saute the onions, carrots, and meat (if I’m using meat) then add everything else, seal it, and set it for 7 minutes on high pressure. I let it release naturally and have a perfectly cooked, tasty meal every time. This gives me enough for 4 or 5 servings”.

This item is on sale now for 40% off. Hurry and get yours today before the sale ends!

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is exceptional. It’s triple action cleaning system provides a powerful suction to clean up even the toughest of messes. An awesome feature of this robotic vacuum is that you can schedule a cleaning time to automatically clean your house if you are away. The sleek design is great for cleaning those hard-to-reach spaces like under the couch or table. There is 100 minutes of active vacuuming within a single charge because of the Lithium Ion battery.

Customers love this product. One has stated, “We purchased the Bissell EV675 on a whim, because our hard floors seem to be increasingly dusty/dirty, even with daily sweeping. I was extremely skeptical about the cleaning performance of a robot (seemed gimmicky to me), but I have to give it to the little guy, he’s exceeded my expectations! We have two small kids and meal time = mess time, so I’m routinely running the robot after dinner to clean the floor while I’m picking up the kitchen. I’m blown away by the difference it’s made, and I LOVE the remote, which is very helpful if you want to guide or direct the robot to clean a certain area or mess. It does a fantastic job picking up cheerios and crackers left behind by the kids, and I’m always surprised at the amount of dust in the dirt bin. It’s super easy to program and we have ours run at 10am every day when the house is empty. The robot always seems to find its way back to the dock, so it’s ready to clean again after dinner! This thing even cleans under our couch, and is extremely quiet, so it’s not obnoxious to run while we’re home”.

Hurry up and get yours today for 43% off!

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 Compact Smart Display With Alexa will help manage your day with ease. You will be provided with endless entertainment, as this display can ask Alexa show you movies, television shows, or the news. This display makes it possible to call friends or family who have the Alexa app, Skype, or any other Echo device. When asked, Alexa can also perform household functions. She can show you the feed from security cameras placed around your home, regulate lighting, and set thermostats to your preferred temperature. On top of this, the Echo Show is a fantastic tool to have by your side when in the kitchen. Alexa can show you step-by-step recipes, update calendars, and draft to-do lists. If you’re in a rush, don’t worry. The Echo Show 5 can show you weather and traffic patterns so you can prepare for what’s coming next.

This product received an average rating of 4.4/5 stars. One purchaser has said, “I think it is pretty cool that I can watch the daily news briefing on my alarm clock. I can get the weather for today or the week’s forecast displayed. I can play music with decent sound (much better than most clocks sound) on my alarm clock. It displays the date and weather information in the top left corner and alarm time in the top right. All of that is voice activated. I can also use my voice to set the alarm (and turn it off) rather than fiddling with 3-4 buttons, or holding one down while it cycles through 24 hours. You can also manually set it in the settings with the touch screen. The alarm sound can also be set to come on quietly and gradually increase in volume. It also sets it’s own time automatically. It’s great to have one less clock to reset (or swap batteries). The screen can automatically dim at night or you can just manually set a time-frame to do so”.

This item is currently on sale for 44% of the original price. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal and get yours today!

APEMAN Portable Projector

This APEMAN Mini Portable Projector is unbeatable for the price. This projector includes a 4.0 LCD bright color display technology, making it 70% brighter than other projectors on the market. Your viewing experience is sure to be unmatched. This APEMAN can project up to 180 inches. Whether you’re chilling in the backyard with friends and family or having a movie night inside on a rainy day, this projector is the best option for you. The state-of-the-art cooling system embedded within the projector decreases the noise of those pesky fans that can interrupt your visual experience. The built-in dual speaker system offers great sound quality without having to connect another speaker. The best feature of this projector is it’s easy operation. You can connect your device through HDMI, USB, Micro SB, or VGA ports. Items you may connect include laptops, game consoles, and smartphones.

This is one of the most sought after projectors, receiving an average rating of 4.6/5 stars. One customer has proclaimed, “the quality of the image is amazing. The picture quality is good even in high light as seen in some of the pictures.. of course with no light or low light the picture quality is at best. The projector puts out low noise, the cooling fan is nice and quiet I’ve had other projectors that were very noisy, witch made it annoying when you are trying to enjoy a movie. But this projector is quiet witch lets you enjoy the movie. The speakers on this projector is more than fair.. it’s nice and loud. With clear sound doesn’t sound nasty at max volume like other projectors. You also have the option of connecting to a sound bar for better sound quality. The size of this projector is very convenient. Small and slim almost the size or your hand, that’s impressive. I compared the projector to the Amazon fire stick remote as shown in pictures. Over all I’m very happy with my purchase and I highly recommend this APEMAN mini projector.. Well worth your money”.

Hurry up and get your APEMAN projector today for 25% off!

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

This tablet is a great option for your little one who’s constantly on-the-go. This Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a kid-proof case, a built-in stand, a one year subscription of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a two year worry free guarantee. Amazon FreeTime includes access to 20,000 applications, videos, books, audiobooks, games, and most importantly, educational content from popular broadcast services like PBS, Nickelodeon, Disney, and so many more. All of this content is streamable through Wi-Fi or downloadable. After the one year subscription is over, Amazon FreeTime will come with a price tag of $2.99 per month. A feature of this tablet parents will most enjoy is the screen time controls, setting educational goals, and filtering content that you may not deem suitable for your child. This seven-inch tablet has 16GB of storage and up to seven hours of battery life. Your child will not be disappointed with this tablet, and neither will you!

This Amazon Choice product is currently listed an un unbeatable price of $59.99 (40% off the original price). With an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, this is a steal! Customers have left raving reviews about this product. One says, “did some research & so glad we took the risk to preordered this tablet. As if the included headphone bundle, 2 year guarantee & 1 year Amazon subscription all for $100 didn’t pay for itself, It’s a great tablet! The case is wonderfully kid proof. It has a squishiness to it so mega protection, but not a solid case that hurts lil toes or hardwood floors when it drops. We haven’t even put on the screen saver yet or memory card because it’s pretty self sufficient. The access my daughter has to interactive & educational apps, games, shows is endless”!

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

This Echo Dot 3rd Generation is on sale for 56% off the original price. This product is Amazon’s most popular and most compact smart speaker. The rich sound quality is unbeatable on this tiny device. To make your listening experience the best it can be, you can pair this Echo Dot with the 2nd generation Echo Dot for a stereo sound system feel. One of the best parts of this device is the voice control feature. You can ask Alexa to stream your music from Amazon, Apple Music, Sirius XM, or Spotify. Alexa not only can play your music, but she can also answer any questions you may have, read the news to you, save you time by checking the weather, set alarms, and so much more. Alexa can also control household most functions you may find to be tedious such as setting the thermostat, locking doors, or turning on the lights. This Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a great product, especially for the reduced price of $22.00.

This Amazon product has an overall average rating of 4.6/5 stars. With that being said, don’t take it from us. Take it from those who have already purchased the product! Customers have left raving reviews about this Echo Dot. One has said, “I had no idea I’d love Alexa so much – I wake up in the morning and she does the routine I’ve set up, and she’s so comforting and useful and fun overall. My husband and I played Skills trivia games for hours last night. If we had kids it would be even more super useful (kids workouts, stories, games) – we even had a goodnight story read to us by Alexa and it was awesome. I’m really loving it. The Echo Dot itself is pretty great – the sound quality is pretty good, the bass when turned up is not that great, but if you really want to rock out you can connect it to other speakers or just use something else instead. I’m really surprised by how much I like the Alexa app (and the Echo Dot), because I’m a little resistant to technology, but it’s pretty easy to figure out and feels like a new little buddy in the home. I’m excited to get some SmartHome stuff now so I can turn on/off lights, heat, etc”.

Make sure to take advantage of this deal today!

V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Headphones

These sleek headphones are a great purchase for anyone who likes jamming out to their music. The V-MODA Crossfade M-100’s are lightweight and foldable, making traveling with these headphones a snap. The Steelflex headband makes these headphones nearly indestructible. They are resistant to extreme temperatures, humidity, and excessive UV exposure. These headphones have a unique hexagon shape that conforms to the natural lines of your head, providing the ultimate comfort experience. One feature that sticks out from the others about these headphones is the immersive 3D soundstage component. This will provide you with the sound of a live performance by including deep bass and life-like vocals. Also, these headphones are completely customizable, as you can choose from an array of optional custom shield kits.

The majority of customers love these headphones. One has said, “I finally found the headphones I was looking for. I tried various open backs including the Fidelio X2 and AKG k7xx but they seemed to leave me desiring a lot more. In the end these headphones feel the most like the “Mark Levinson Sound System” on my Lexus. I was worried the headphones may be “too bassy” as some reviews pointed out. I am not a bass head but these headphones had perfect bass did not feel over powered or burdening in any way. I also enjoyed the Sennheiser sounds but this headphone is the one I am most happy with. I highly recommend you try it out if you feel the headphones you tried feel underpowered or boring. These headphones make my songs come alive, and it has such a nice “color palette” and “sound stage”.

You don’t want to miss out on this amazing offer. Make sure to get yours today for the 36% discounted price of $149.99!

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Bose noise canceling Wireless Bluetooth headphones are on sale for Amazon’s Black Friday Deal! These QuietComfort headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation for a noise-free listening experience in any environment. The built-in Alexa certified by Amazon allows you to “communicate” with the headphones for easy access to information, music, etc. The dual-microphone system rejects noise during conversations for better quality of sound reception. It is recommended to use these headphones with the Bose Connect App to get access to hassle-free bluetooth pairing, personalized settings and first notice to future updates. You can also enable Bose AR – an audio-only version of augmented reality on the app. Bose AR is the first of its kind. Using it together with the app, you can experience an innovative way of traveling, exercising, learning and playing.

77 percent of customers love this new version of Bose better than its traditional versions and rated it five stars. When talking about the quality of music, one noted that, “I put on the Bose and it was surprisingly and significantly lighter and better fitting than either of the others and the sound was basically perfect. Good bass, full range of highs and lows.” Another talked about the effectiveness of its noise cancellation, ” I put on my new headphones, settled into my seat, hit play on my travel playlist, and everything else disappeared. I didn’t realize just how good the noise cancelling function worked until I took the headphones off for a minute. The noise of the plane seemed almost deafening.” Many others have also said great things, “Unbelievably happy with this product. I cannot live without out my Bose QC 35 II’s (even considering a second one to keep at work). It is empowering to put these on and all the noise pollution just goes away.” Treat yourself during the holiday seasons once a year with this great deal! You can save 20 percent with only $279.00!

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

With the fast pace of technology development nowadays, are you still cleaning your home in the traditional way? iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum will relief you from all the heavy and repetitive housework that stops you from enjoying the holiday seasons. Compared to iRobot’s old series, Roomba E5 has a more efficient power-lifting suction for better pick-up performance. It is ideal for homes with pet. Its premium 3-stage cleaning system cleans the dirt, pet hair and all the other tiny chucks on your floors that are hard to remove by traditional ways of cleaning. All you have to do is to rinse the washable bin inside the vacuum when it finishes its work. The vacuum also features full suite of sensors that navigate the machine around and under objects and furnitures to find cover every corner in your homes. The battery life lasts at least 90 minutes before automatically recharging. With iRobot Home app, Alexa or Google Assistant, you can better control the vacuum by customizing what you need.

Majority of the customers are satisfied with their purchases. In their reviews, they all talked about how this vacuum can access corners that are hard to get by hands and how the machines lasts long and efficient. A customer wrote a long review on this product, “Overall, I like this newer Roomba model. It is clearly an improvement over our older models. It does a nice job of cleaning our hardwood floors, and I especially like the larger debris bin. The vacuum did not get stuck while cleaning like our older ones sometimes did, although you still need to pick items up off the floor before using it, especially any electrical cords. The app stores data about the cleaning job the vacuum performs including when the job was done and how long it took. If you have tile or hardwood flooring in your home, this iRobot Roomba is definitely worth consideration.” If you are looking for a Robot Vacuum with a good deal, save $100.99 and get iRobot Roomba for only $279!

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Includes Special Offers

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader is your best buddy during travel, holidays and leisure time. With a tiny e-reader in your hand, you have easy access to countless numbers of books in the Kindle Store. This holiday deal features three-month free kindle unlimited access to the most popular reads in the Kindle Store. This version of Kindle is the thinnest, lightest kindle in the market with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display. This kindle goes beyond books because it allows you to read under any condition and with any surrounding. Fonts, sizes, lightings and boldness are all easily adjustable to provide you with the maximum readability and to satisfy all your reading requirements. With the waterproof technology, whether you are in a pool, on a beach or in a hot tub, you are free to enjoy your unique reading experience. While your reading experience is upgraded, it will not cost you an extra penny than the older versions.

This Kindle Paperwhite E-reader is definitely trustworthy just by looking at its ratings on Amazon. 13,442 customers rated this product 4.5 stars accumulatively. Let’s hear some of the reviews! One noted that, “If you are new to Kindle or upgrading from a really old one don’t let my gripes deter you. The Paperwhite is the gold standard of e-readers. At an affordable price you’re getting this gold standard. And since this Kindle boasts being waterproof, bluetooth, being thinner and lighter, and with 8gb of storage, it’s a no brainer.” Another said that, “I am an avid reader and adore the new Paperwhite! To me, it’s the perfect reader. No light bleed through, easy to control the amount of backlight, easy to download books and simply just easy to read my books. It did not come with the very latest software uploaded but within 24 hours of being connected to my WiFi, the kindle updated itself. Honestly, I’ve never purchased a smart phone that didn’t need an update within minutes of activation…Android or Apple.” People claimed that this kindle was even better than smart phones for a 35 percent discount!

Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition

Holidays are the best time of the year to replace your old TV because Amazon offers a limited time deal on Toshiba Fire TV Edition. With Fire TV, you can easily bring all your favorite streamings to your home screen and have true-to-life viewing experience. It is the enhanced 4k HDR picture quality that brings vivid color, clarity and amazing contrast to reality. This fire TV is built with speed and performance. The search bar responses instantly to your request. You can also customize the name of every input and the adjust the picture quality settings for every connected devices. To make it even smarter, you can connect the TV to Alexa and learn about new Alexa skills such as automatic software updates. Last but not the least, there are over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes plus Live TV are waiting for you to discover.

Over 8,800 people have shared their purchasing experience on Amazon. Many mentioned the great features and responsiveness of this fire TV. One customer even noted that, “I usually wait a month or more to review a product to insure I give a fair accounting of it. But this Amazon Alexa enabled TV is just too good to wait in the face of some poor reviews from people who didn’t realize what they were purchasing or never used Fire-TV and Alexa before, both of which require a learning curve to love it.”

Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle

With the cold winter months just around the corner, there has never been a better time to purchase this product. This 1.7 liter electric kettle can heat up water for tea, hot chocolate, instant soup, instant coffee, and any other drink where hot water is necessary. Your hands will be kept safe from boiling hot water thanks to the drip-free spout and push-button lid. Alongside this, this kettle has an automatic shut-off so your water will not evaporate. There’s no need to worry about the cord tangling when you store this product, as this kettle is cord-free. Your life just got a whole lot easier!

This product has over 1,700 reviews with almost 70% of them being more than favorable. One reviewer has stated, “I associate Hamilton Beach with quality, and this kettle does not disappoint. It feels very sturdy. Filled with water, it can have some weight to it, but it isn’t too bad. It is about the same weight as a full pot of coffee. The outside of the kettle can get very hot, but the handle stays cool, which I like. I was pleasantly surprised at how long the water stayed warm afterward”.

This product is listed originally for $29.00, but is on sale today for over 20% off! So, what are you waiting for? Get yours today for a great price!

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 Pressure Cooker, 8-QT, Stainless Steel/Black

Instant pot presents American’s most loved multi-cooker – Instant Pot IP-DUO8o Pressure Cooker on Amazon for a limited time deal. This cooker is perfect for large household meals and party cooking because it serves up to 8 people at one time. It is not only large, but convenience. It combines 7 different appliances in 1 including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer to save your space. It features 14 one click cooking modes for quicker and easier cooking experience. Among all models produced by Instant Pot, this cooker has the best monitors for temperature, pressure, heat intensity and time management, so it cooks 70 percent faster than all other pots in the market. It is dishwasher safe and because of its finger-print resistant stainless components, it is very easy to clean and leaves no sticky residuals inside the pot.

This Pressure cooker is one of the most popular products on Amazon. A total of 37,159 customers rated this product and 82 per cent of them gave it a five star. Since this pot also comes with different size options, you can choose a smaller size than 8QT for a small household. One customer who bought a mini size said, “I use this for everything! How did I live without this before??? This is so easy to use, and it’s the perfect size for one or two people. I’ve been making a lot of stews, and I’ll saute the onions, carrots, and meat (if I’m using meat) then add everything else, seal it, and set it for 7 minutes on high pressure. I let it release naturally and have a perfectly cooked, tasty meal every time. This gives me enough for 4 or 5 servings.” Others who bought bigger sizes also loved their purchases. One noted that, “I was loving my instant pot, bragging to all about it.” You can save 54 percent – $64.99 buying this instant pot right now!





