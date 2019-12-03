Biden: Buttigieg ‘Stole’ My Health Care Plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg “stole” his health care plan.

Biden has proposed expanding the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, and wants to add a “public option,” allowing individuals to opt into a government plan while maintaining private insurers’ existing role. But Biden said Buttigieg “stole” the idea, according to Reuters.

“He stole it,” Biden told reporters Monday on his campaign bus in Iowa. He also said if he had done the same, he would have been harshly criticized.

“What would you have done to me? You’d have torn my ears off,” he said. (RELATED: Pro-Abortion Pete Buttigieg Quotes Jesus Christ In First SC TV Ad Of His Campaign)

Buttigieg also said he supports what he calls “Medicare for all who want it” and supports the public option that Biden wishes to add. The Buttigieg campaign pointed out to Reuters statements Buttigieg had made concerning “Medicare for all who want it” before Biden’s campaign began.

The Biden and Buttigieg campaigns did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

