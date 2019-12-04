HK Launches New SP5 Available To U.S. Consumers

Heckler & Koch has announced the U.S. availability of the HK SP5, the only available authentic sporting version of the legendary MP5 submachine gun.

The SP5 was developed by HK as a semi-automatic civilian sporting pistol that matches the look and feel of the MP5 submachine gun.

“Our whole team is very proud and very excited to finally bring the SP5 to the U.S.,” said HK-USA COO/CSO Mike Holley. “The MP5 isn’t just a customer favorite, it’s an HK employee favorite too. So, we are just thrilled to roll out the most authentic semiautomatic-only version of it we’ve seen in the U.S.”

Designed and manufactured to meet the definition of a civilian pistol, the SP5 is loaded with authentic features such as a Navy barrel with threaded tri-lug adaptor, paddle magazine release, fluted chamber and chrome-lined bore.

The backbone of the SP5 is the roller-delayed blowback operating system, which is legendary for its accuracy, reliability, and smooth shooting dynamic. Originally perfected on the Heckler & Koch G3 rifle, it has been used on several other HK firearms still serving today around the world.

The SP5 is manufactured in Heckler & Koch’s Oberndorf factory in southwest Germany. It retains many of the critical elements of the MP5, including its precision-machined components and attention to detail. This high level of quality and workmanship is a result of making the SP5 in the same factory, on the same lines, and by the same workforce that has been making MP5s for years.

A wide variety of accessories can be added to increase its functionality. As the world’s most popular pistol-caliber carbine platform, the MP5 and SP5 are supported by an aftermarket loaded with lots of great accessories.

The SP5 is shipping now. MSRP is $2,799. For more, visit HK-USA.com.

