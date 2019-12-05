‘That Was Some Weird Sh*t!’ Hillary Clinton Reveals What George W. Bush Said To Her At Trump Inauguration

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spilled to Sirius XM host Howard Stern what former President George W. Bush said to her about President Donald Trump.

CNN recapped Clinton’s wide-ranging interview Thursday, showing several highlights during a segment of “New Day.”

WATCH:

Clinton spoke with Stern at length about the 2016 campaign and how she felt at Trump’s Inauguration in January of 2017. (RELATED: Ronan Farrow Says Hillary Clinton Gave Him The Cold Shoulder When He Exposed Weinstein)

“You put on the best face possible,” Clinton began, adding, “You know, Bill and I are sitting with George and Laura Bush. And then [Trump] started on that speech, which was so bizarre. And that’s when I got really worried. And then that carnage in the street, and the dark dystopian vision. I was sitting there like just wow. I couldn’t believe it. And George W. Bush says to me, ‘That was some weird sh*t.'”

Stern went on to ask Clinton about South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, someone Clinton had considered a friend when she served as a senator. “Has he sold his soul to the devil?” Stern asked.

“I don’t know the answer to that. I think that’s a fair question, however,” Clinton remarked, wondering aloud about Graham’s friendship with the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain and how she felt Graham had changed since his passing.

“I don’t know what’s happened to Lindsey Graham. I’ll be honest with you. I haven’t talked to him in a long time. You know how ‘Time’ magazine has the top 100 people? A couple years ago when I was in it, he wrote the tribute to me. And now it’s like — it’s like he had a brain snatch,” Clinton said.