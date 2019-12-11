Perfect For Him: These Old School Lighters Will Make The Perfect Nostalgic Christmas Gift

There’s a new generation of flameless, high-tech lighters out on the market — but what’s missing is the old school craftsmanship of an artisan lighter. These five lighters really hit the mark when it comes down to both design and functionality. Call us old fashioned, but nothing beats the feel of a high quality lighter in your hand — and these make the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your gift list.

Handcrafted Brass Carved Lift Arm Kerosene Lighter

This lovely lighter is made from Italian leather and metal embellishments.

Sleek, timeless and handcrafted with intricate details, this Handcrafted Brass Carved Lift Arm Kerosene Lighter makes a lovely gift. Not only are they durable and long-lasting, the exterior is hand sewn using the finest Italian cowhide and includes fine, deep-carved design embellishments.

Crocodile Leather Kerosene Mini Douglass Lighter

Feminine and retro-inspired, this stylish lighter is the perfect present.

This beautiful Crocodile Leather Kerosene Mini Douglass Lighter is perfect for any fashion-forward person on your gift list. This lighter is lovingly crafted by hand, features a windproof design that works virtually anywhere and a refillable oil wick. Plus, the retro, vintage-inspired design is sure to be a conversation starter anywhere you use it.

Classic Lighter with Eagle Coin Sleeve

This military-inspired lighter is the ideal gift for a gent.

Handsome and sophisticated, this Classic Lighter with Eagle Coin Sleeve is a retro stunner. Featuring a saddle brown cowhide exterior and pure copper metallic embellishments, this eagle coin lighter is a throwback to military-inspired design. Refill the kerosene whenever you need to, and use this windproof lighter in all weather.

Brass Carved Flint Wheel Kerosene Lighter

Intricate and hand-made, anyone who loves the finer things in life will love this lighter.

With a reference to the intricacies of time-keeping, this Brass Carved Flint Wheel Kerosene Lighter uses kerosene and weighs just 3 ounces for easy portability. Using Italian leather sewn by hand, this is sure to make collectible connoisseurs happy.

Hawkeye Kerosene Lighter

A little spooky and totally individual, this lighter is the perfect gift for the person that marches to the beat of their own drum.

Utterly unique, this Hawkeye Kerosene Lighter features a stone that looks just like the piercing eye of a hawk — and captures the light even as you use it. Sleek and timeless, this lighter displays a stunning sense of craftsmanship that helps it stand out whenever it’s put to use.

