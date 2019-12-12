10 Car Accessories Perfect For People Who Are Always On The Road

Sometimes, a long commute is inevitable — whether you’re planning on taking a road trip with friends, or need to hit the road for long stretches for work. These ten car accessories make the perfect gift for anyone who’s always in their car — plus, when you use coupon code MERRYSAVE15 you can save an extra 15 percent off the sale price.

myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam

This intuitive dash cam secures you in transit.

Gain a little extra peace of mind on the road with this myGEKOgear Orbit 110 Full HD Dashcam. It’s a great pick for people new to dashcams, capturing film in 1080p in high definition.

Find it here for $49.99 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $42.49.

T-BONE All-In-One Car Charger, Light & Battery Pack White

This powerful car charger can power up your phone and tablet.

Nothing’s worse than your phone dying when you’re using it for GPS. This T-BONE All-In-One Car Charger, Light & Battery Pack doubles as a 2600mAh power bank and can charge your phone and tablet.

Find it here for $24.99 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $21.24.

RealTree Camo Magnetic iceScreen™

This durable windshield protector helps prevent ice from forming on your window.

Skip the dirty windshield and blend incognito with this RealTree Camo Magnetic iceScreen™. It’s durable, outfitted with gel-padded magnets and storm straps to withstand even the coldest weather.

Find it here for $44.95 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $38.21.

Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless mini vacuum keeps your car clean.

Make cleaning your car hassle-free with this Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner. It’s compact, lightweight and can handle crumbs and dust with ease.

Find it here for $39.99. Use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $33.99.

The Basecamp System: Tailgate Pad + Seats + Cooler

This tailgate kit is perfect for enjoying the game from the parking lot.

The perfect tailgate does exist: the Basecamp System includes a tailgate pad, seats and a cooler. Arrange everything how you like it and get ready to watch the game.

Find it here for $259.99 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $220.99.

Spinning Car Aromatherapy Diffuser

This spinning diffuser is the perfect way to unwind in your car.

Whether you’re unwinding from a long day at work or trying to stay calm before a big presentation, this Spinning Car Aromatherapy Diffuser should do the trick. It spins, rotates and is available in five different scents.

Find it here for $12.99 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $11.04.

CRESUER ENEGARM 2 Smart Auto Clamping Fast & Safe Wireless Car Charger

This wireless car charger can automatically detect which protocols work best for your device.

This CRESUER ENEGARM 2 Smart Auto Clamping Fast & Safe Wireless Car Charger is available for all wireless charging devices that support the Qi protocol. It’s flexible based on different usage scenarios, with 5W, 7.5W, or 10W quick charging modes.

Find it here for $34.99 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $29.74.

BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter With 2 AC Outlets & 2 USB Ports

This 5-port car charger means everyone on the road trip can charge their device.

Charge a whopping five devices at once with this BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter With 2 AC Outlets & 2 USB Ports. The space saving design means everyone on the road trip can fully charge their phone.

Find it here for $24.99 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it $21.24.

Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool

This emergency tool is perfect to slip into your glove box (just in case).

No one wants to deal with an emergency on the road, but it happens. This Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool is a 7-in-1 solution for any unexpected roadside problem. It includes a window breaker, razor-sharp seatbelt cutter, hand-crank power generator, a USB emergency power supply and more.

Find it here for $39.99 — use MERRYSAVE15 to get it for $33.99.

HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display

This transparent navigation display gives you an unobstructed view of the road.

This beautifully transparent HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display is a different way of helping you navigate. It shows any HUD-based navigation on a crystal-clear display so you can easily view directions without taking your eyes off the road.

Find it here for $49.95 — use MERRY15 to get it for $42.46.

Prices subject to change.