Fmr. FBI Special Agent Reacts To IG Report, He Explains Why He Thinks The Russia Probe Was Politically Motivated

Retired FBI Special Agent John G. Iannarelli spoke with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) report and about the testimony given by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on his findings regarding alleged surveillance abuse of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.
Iannarelli told the DC that he’s not convinced that the Russia probe wasn’t politically motivated, despite Horowitz’s conclusions. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Presses IG Michael Horowitz On FBI Lawyer Creating ‘Fraudulent Evidence’ Used For FISA Warrants.)
“Deep down inside I think people acted on the motivations of who they favor and agents are sworn not to behave in that manner, they’re supposed to be impartial,” said Iannarelli.
He also gave his thoughts on the FISA court and former FBI director James Comey.
WATCH:
