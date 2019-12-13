MACKINNON: Like Churchill, Now Is The Time For Boris Johnson To Address A Joint Session Of Congress

Ironically — and quite fittingly — right around this time 78 years ago, Prime Minister Winston Churchill risked travel to the United States to both meet with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and address a Joint Meeting of Congress.

On Dec. 26, 1941, with much of the world under the boot, or facing the increasing threat of invasion, annexation, and annihilation from the forces of fascism, communism, and imperialism, Winston Churchill stood in the Senate chamber behind a lectern overflowing with microphones and lifted the spirits of senators, representatives, and nervous and terrified citizens the world over, with his inspiring words of conviction, courage, and resolve.

Before flashing his customary “V” for victory sign, Churchill closed his thirty minute address by stressing: “I avow my hope and faith, sure and inviolate, that in the days to come the British and American peoples will, for their own safety and for the good of all, walk together in majesty, in justice, and in peace.” (MACKINNON: Ford V Ferrari Depicts History — Hollywood Liberals Should Get Over It (And Take A Cue From Steven Spielberg)

Within the body of that simple but powerful speech, he uttered the three most important words of all: “Trust the people.”

Now, in December 2019, the people of Britain have spoken as loudly and as clearly as they have in decades. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Tory Party have been awarded a massive landslide victory.

“Trust the people.”

As in the United States, the three major megaphones of the United Kingdom — the media, entertainment, and academia — are almost entirely controlled by the left and the far-left. Elites who for the most part, look down their noses at “the people,” constantly ridicule Boris Johnson, and continually insist that Britain should “remain” in a failing and increasingly borderless and lawless European Union.

“Trust the people.”

Those very same people looked down upon by the Labour and liberal elites decided enough was enough. The “little people” stood united as one to scream out their support for “Brexit” while denouncing the corrupt polices of Jeremy Corbyn and his allies.

Here in the United States, those same “little people” spoke out in November of 2016. Tens of millions of Americans dismissed by the elites of the media, entertainment, and academia as “bumpkins” and “deplorables,” also banded together as one to make known their disgust with the entrenched establishments of both political parties and elect the outsider, non-politician Donald J. Trump as their next president.

“Trust the people.” (RELATED: FARRELL: Obama Wanted To Know Everything His Trump Spies Were Doing, And It Looks Like He Did)

Much of communism, socialism, and elitism is predicated on never “trusting the people.” All the opposite, in-fact.

They survive and flourish only as long as they are “controlling the people.”

The shocking (to the elites on the left) and welcome victory of Boris Johnson and the Tory Party must now serve as a ringing alarm for the need to always “Trust the people.”

While there is no “world war” at the moment, much of the planet is in growing chaos with collectively billions of innocent human beings suffering under both the dictates of tyrants and terrorists as well as the disastrous polices which seek to erase borders, redistribute wealth, and crush the rule of law.

“Trust the people.”

Boris Johnson put his faith, his future, and the welfare of his nation in the hands of the people.

A trust which was overwhelmingly affirmed.

Almost eight decades ago, a very popular British prime minister came to speak before Congress during a time of great turmoil.

Now is the time for that moment in history to be replicated.

As the world reels from one catastrophe, attack, and riot to another, Boris Johnson should be invited to speak before a Joint Meeting of Congress to remind those assembled of their one true and sworn duty:

“Trust the people.”

Should that invitation not be offered, then President Trump should immediately invite the prime minister to the White House to address a cross section of dignitaries, politicians, and average people.

People now speaking as one ready to “walk together in majesty, in justice, and in peace.”

Douglas MacKinnon, a political and communications consultant, was a writer in the White House for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration. He is the author of the novel, “The North Pole Project — In Search of the True Meaning of Christmas.“

