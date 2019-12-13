More Than A Million People Sign Petition Bashing Netflix Movie Implying Jesus Christ Is Gay

More than one million people have signed a petition against a Netflix movie that implies Jesus Christ is gay.

“The First Temptation of Christ” is reportedly a satirical representation of Jesus Christ, his mother Mary, and his father Joseph, in which Jesus returns home for his birthday party with a friend named Orlando, according to the New York Daily News. The publication reports that Orlando continuously hints in the film that he and Jesus are more than friends.

Netflix advertises the Brazil-produced film as a Christmas special, the Daily News reports, and it aired on Netflix Brazil on Dec. 3.

The comedy group Porta dos Fundos (which translates to Back Door) created “The First Temptation of Christ” following their International Emmy Award-winning production of “The Last Hangover,” a movie which satirizes the biblical Last Supper, the last meal Jesus Christ shared with his disciples before he was crucified.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 1.4 million people had signed a Change.org petition demanding that the film be removed from Netflix and saying that the film “seriously offended Christians.”

Porta dos Fundos defended the film in a statement to Yahoo News.

Enquanto tá rolando abaixo assinado contra, a gente comemora o sucesso de mais uma criação de Deus: nosso Especial de Natal @NetflixBrasil “A Primeira Tentação de Cristo” continua cada vez mais poderosíssimo. Mas querendo assinar, segue o link: https://t.co/pU0tk1J59z pic.twitter.com/sVYRtyru5w — Porta dos Fundos (@portadosfundos) December 9, 2019

“Porta dos Fundos values artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society and believes that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country,” the group said.

Porta dos Fundos and Netflix did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

