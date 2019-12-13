Sports

New York Giants Cut Player Who Called Fan The R-Word On Twitter

The New York Giants dropped injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins Friday after he used the term “retard” on Twitter when talking with a fan.

Jenkins injured his ankle Monday night in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had signed a five-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in 2016, and he has now been released early, the Associated Press reported Friday.

“This was an organizational decision,” coach Pat Shurmur told the AP. “From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

“Best news ever.. Thank you,” Jenkins tweeted hours after he was dropped.

The original interaction came when a fan poked at Jenkins, saying his stats for the season hadn’t contributed to any wins for the team. Jenkins quote-tweeted the reply and said “I can only do my job.. retard.”

Jenkins defended his use of the term “retard,” arguing it was acceptable language where he was from, according to AP. Though he did later release an apology of sorts.