Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Ties The Knot In Louisiana

Brooks Nader broke hearts all over the place after news surfaced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and boyfriend William Haire got married over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020 rookie and advertiser, Haire, made things official in front of more than 300 family and friends at a ceremony in held in New Orleans, according to People magazine in a piece published Sunday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Sep 7, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

Nader was truly a vision when she walked down the aisle in a stunning strapless figure fitting Oscar de la Renta wedding gown from her one of her “favorite designers.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

The swimsuit rookie told the outlet what she was looking forward to most about marrying William.

“I’m mostly excited to call him hubby!” Nader shared. “We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We’ve done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more.”

The swimsuit model said that she and her beau have been planning for their wedding now for over a year and previously described the theme for her special day as “chic and modern with a romantic twist and a New Orleans flair.”

“Flowers are everything for me so I am hoping they will help set the vibe,” she added. “I grew up in Louisiana and went to college in New Orleans for two years and love everything about the city. We will have some fun New Orleans traditions incorporated, like a line parade after the ceremony. It’s a staple for New Orleans weddings.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!