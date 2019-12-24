EXCLUSIVE: Is President Trump a good gift-giver? We asked Lara Trump

President Donald Trump is quite generous when it comes to giving to his family throughout the year and around Christmas time, according to his daughter-in-law and campaign adviser Lara Trump.
Lara Trump shared a couple family stories with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill. She also revealed how they shop for a man who appears to have it all. (RELATED: Here’s The Original Story Of What Happened On Christmas Eve)
It must be tough to buy a billionaire a nice gift for Christmas, right?!
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’